RHOC star Vicky Gunvalson is open to making a return to Bravo show

October 2023 marked the exciting conclusion of season 17 of Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC). The longstanding series has seen a range of stars come and go over the years. However, arguably the most memorable of the cast members has been Vicky Gunvalson, who has only made cameo appearances in recent seasons of the show.

Lovingly referred to as the OG of RHOC by fans, Gunvalson recently talked in detail about making a return to the main cast of the show, for season 18. Although it appears that her permanent return is still some distance off, fans of the popular series are already anticipating it.

Vicky Gunvalson’s return to RHOC appears improbable as things stand

In an interview with E! News, published on December 8, Gunvalson talked in detail about the speculation related to her return to the iconic RHOC series. Speaking to Jeff Lewis, she claimed that while she had not yet received a contract, she expected Bravo to eventually change its stance and give her some stability for the kind of commitment she has shown to RHOC.

Gunvalson had rejected some other commitments to make her recent cameo appearances on the show. She claimed that recent seasons of RHOC showed a lack of respect among the castmates, something she could change slightly. Gunvalson said that her appearances on the show are bound to provide stability to RHOC:

"They haven't provided a contract, if I hung on, they're giving it some stability, right? Because otherwise all they do is fight. That's not fun to watch. I want to show strength and encouragement and inspiration to win. That you can do it all and you can have it all and you can grow old gracefully. You don't have to throw napkins in people's faces and swear at people."

However, the fact that Bravo has not yet provided a contract means that things are still in process. The network generally moves quickly concerning setting up its new seasons which does not seem to be the case for season 18 of the show.

Still, fans need not lose hope as there is still time for Gunvalson to be added to the main cast. Regardless, she claimed that throwing napkins and swearing at people was a recent trend amongst the castmates that she did not necessarily agree with.

Considering the drama that took place during the recent season, that might prove to be a problem considering Bravo might be looking to further engage in this direction. Nevertheless, the 61-year-old stated that she was not concerned and that she had wonderful things in store even though there was no contract in place.

She said,

"I've got really great things in store. I'm a believer in God, what's meant to be will be. And if it's not this, another bigger door will blow open."

As fans continue to speculate about a potential return for Gunvalson, the star herself appears patient and is focussing on the other opportunities that she currently has.