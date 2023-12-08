RHOC's Shannon Beador is not happy with co-star Alexis Bellino and ex-John Janssen's relationship

Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 came to an end in October 2023. The season saw a range of major plot points being played out, one of them being Shannon Beador’s acceptance and process in the aftermath of her breakup with her long-term boyfriend, John Janssen, who has also been a familiar face on the show over the years.

With Janssen known to be currently dating Alexis Bellino, a co-star of Beador from RHOC, fans have reacted angrily to how Beador has been treated. Now, the RHOC star opened up on the matter, claiming she was devastated when she first heard the news about Janssen and Bellino.

"I don't know how to process it": RHOC star Shannon Beador speaks up on Alexis Bellino’s relationship with her ex

Beador herself has not had the best of history with Bellino. She was involved in a legal battle with Bellino’s ex-husband Jim, who had initially sued Beador for defamation. Beador had won the lawsuit, but her relationship with the couple had broken down.

In a recent interview with E! News, Beador opened up on the matter, claiming that she was especially angry because Janssen was well aware of her history with Bellino. Claiming to have been "financially and emotionally devastated" due to the legal battle, she suggested that John had simply been apathetic to her situation.

"John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit. I was financially and emotionally devastated for years. And I won. But it devastated me financially. And I'm a single mom. John's aware of that,” she said.

She talked about how she has been left confused with Bellino and her ex, claiming that Janssen never liked being in the public eye when he was with her. However, things seem to have changed recently.

Beador and Janssen were planning their marriage when she was told that he did not want to go ahead with it, just around a week after RHOC season 17 filming had concluded.

She said she was “hurt” due to the way Janssen had handled everything. She went on to question his decision to date her RHOC co-star:

"I don't know how to process it. How many Orange County Housewives have there been? Is that your dating pool?"

On the one hand, Beador does not understand why and how John Janssen ended up falling for Alexis Bellino. On the other, she still strongly resents her ex for how he handled the entire relationship. At the same time, while people may understand where Beador is coming from, Janssen and Bellino have looked happy with each other in recent months.

While season 17 of RHOC is long gone, controversies seem to tumble regularly as far as its castmates are concerned. All episodes of season 17 are now available on multiple online platforms.