RHOC season 17 episode 13: Recap and more details explored

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 premiered on September 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo, with the first episode being titled Big News, Bigger Secret. So far, there have been 13 RHOC episodes available, which have been well-received by fans.

The following is mentioned in the description of RHOC season 17:

"After a two-year break, Tamra Judge is back with a new perspective and is ready to repair a few broken friendships. Tamra comes in hot and her reconciliation with Shannon does not go as planned. Tamra is holding everyone accountable, especially her friend Jennifer, but when the narrative doesn’t add up, it leads to some explosive confrontations."

Among the cast of the show's season 17 are Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, and Vicki Gunvalson.

The latest episode of RHOC showed Heather planning a party for the launch of HD Network, while Jenn was seen taking things seriously with her boyfriend Ryan as she introduced him to her mother. Aside from this, Tamra talked about how she is planning a trip to Mexico.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 episode 13 sees a lot going on with the housewives

The official synopsis of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 episode 13 mentions:

“Heather throws a party to launch her HD Network, but tensions arise when Emily reveals an issue from the past; Jenn introduces Ryan to her mother; Tamra plans a trip to Mexico.”

This episode of RHOC featured Jennifer Pedranti sharing how it's a "messy moment" when she introduces her mother to her boyfriend. As Jenn's mother described, she was "nervous" to meet Ryan, but the latter made her feel comfortable during the meeting. In a confession interview, Jenn also revealed how her mother knows about Ryan's cheating scandal in the past.

Additionally, she shared how much she trusts Ryan. During Jenn's mother's conversation with Ryan, his past and present relationships were discussed. Throughout this conversation, Jenn's mother’s words highlighted her love for her daughter's ex, particularly when she reiterated how William was a "good husband.” Ryan also explained how they will get engaged once Jenn's divorce from William Pedranti is finalized.

Meanwhile, Shannon discussed the fact that she is not feeling well with Tamra Judge during this episode. Tamra shares how she wants to conduct a girl's trip to Mexico, and Shannon replies that she is willing to go. They also discovered that Heather and Terry had sold their house for $55 million.

Every housewife on the show was shocked by this news, and Shannon even admitted to feeling jealous of Heather. Additionally, Emily Simpson was spotted drinking pretty heavily during Heather’s party, and she made comments about Heather which made Heather upset.

Emily also made fun of Heather and the HD Network launch party she organized. At the party, she mentioned that it was funny to see the symbol "HD" everywhere and that she found some sand in the salad the waiters were serving. During a confession, Gina Kirschenheiter revealed:

“Emily is treading on thin f***ing ice, and at this point, I’m like, ‘Shut the f*** up, because I don’t know if I’m going to be able to save you and Heather is going to f***ing kill you!

In response, Heather commented on Emily's rude behavior after getting drunk. During a confessional, she revealed:

“For Emily to be sitting here and acting like an a** is so crass, so rude and so inappropriate, but I'm not going to allow her to take this away from me.”

Furthermore, Heather explained how Shannon did not attend her party due to being unwell. She added that the day was important to her and how upset she was that Shannon Storms Beador wasn't there to support her.

The next episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 will be released on September 13, 2023, on Bravo.