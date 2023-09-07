"She deserves more": RHOC Emily Simpson talks about Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen's relationship on WWHL

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star Emily Simpson recently appeared on WWHL and answered questions about the show and its cast members. In the segment Truth or Emily Eats Cucumber!, Emily mentioned the following regarding Shannon Storms Beador's relationship with John Janssen:

“Oh my God, there's so many, I mean they they break up all the time.”

Adding to this, she further speculated that Shannon is in a relationship with John. When Andy asked her thoughts on Shannon pretending that she was not in a relationship, just to not stir up any drama, Emily replied, "I don't know maybe."

During Emily's appearance on the WWHL, a fan asked her what she thought of Shannon spending time with John, even though they have reportedly broken up. In response, Emily mentioned:

“I mean I don't know maybe they're just hanging out, I don't know if they're together or not. I really honestly wish the best for Shannon and I don't know if John Jansen is the best, I think she deserves more.”

John and Shannon's relationship reportedly ended in late 2022, just as RHOC season 17 was wrapping up filming. As a result, Shannon and John can be seen in RHOC season 17 as being in a relationship, but they are not together as of now, according to Shannon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) cast member Shannon Storms Beador's relationship with John Janssen explored

After going on a date in June 2019, by August that year, Shannon confirmed that she was dating John Janssen. She revealed the following in an interview with US Weekly:

“What lacked in my marriage before is I want to be part of a partnership and team. I’m looking forward to that. I haven’t wanted to rush into anything. I’ve got one shot left if I want to be realistic. … I want to be certain this time that everything is gonna be good.”

After this, the couple began hanging out with each other's families. In November 2019, they even mentioned a great bond between their kids.

However, back in November 2022, the couple announced that they had broken up. RHOC cast member Shannon told PEOPLE at the time:

“All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming. We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

In regards to the breakup, John expressed his perspective, sharing how perfect their relationship was and how much he admired Shannon Storms Beador. However, he added that he did not consider them good for each other:

“It’s sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She’s one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that’s unlike anything I’ve ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I’ll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn’t mean we’re right for each other for the rest of our lives.”

As of now, both Shannon and Jansen are reportedly cultivating a good friendship with each other.

On September 13, 2023, Bravo will air the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17.