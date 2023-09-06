WWHL: Taylor Armstrong reacts to Shannon Beador’s "double standards" on RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star Taylor Armstrong recently appeared on WWHL to discuss a range of controversial topics within Bravo World. In the segment, How do you OC it? Andy asked Taylor, if RHOC cast member Shannon Storms Beador has “double standards,” noting that while Shannon can discuss her relationship problems with John Janssen with her friends, she doesn't like it when other cast members talk about her relationship.

Taylor responded by targeting the RHOC cast members who are not Shannon's friends:

"I think it's a misconception that they are doing it out of caring for her and I think that they're playing that off as though because they care but I think it's just gossip."

The next question Andy asked Taylor was who on the show, RHOC, has discussed Shannon Storms Beador's relationship with John Janssen the most, to which Taylor responded, Heather Dubrow.

The news about John Janssen and Shannon broke out in 2019. Through the end of 2022, the couple announced the breakup just as The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 filming was wrapping up. The two individuals started talking again a few months after the breakup, and they are now good friends.

A deeper look into RHOC cast member Shannon Storms Beador's breakup with John Janssen

In season 17 of the show, RHOC, Shannon can be seen dating John. There are several issues that they are facing in their relationship, and Shannon can be seen discussing them with her friends Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra. A conversation between Shannon and Tamra took place in Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 episode 12, in which Shannon said:

"He's an avoider, like I'm a communicator....He doesn't want to talk and, you know, we've never gone on a trip, just he and I with no work. And that's something that has bothered me. And it's like, there's a part of me that says, 'Is he really in it?’”

On the other hand, a lot of controversy and feud took place back in the August episode of the show, when Shannon accused Heather Dubrow of sharing details with other cast members about Shannon’s relationship with John.

During this time, Shannon shared:

“You guys don’t know what this is gonna do, that’s all. If someone’s talking about arguments that we had — not OK. He is, like, super private, and he’s gonna f—king lose it.”

Furthermore, Shannon spoke with Page Six back in June about the breakup with John Janssen and discussed the reasons for it.

According to her:

“It was just a lot of bickering. There was no major [moment like], ‘Oh my God, you’ve got to walk away! It was just the bickering, bickering, bickering. And that’s not a way for anybody to live. We couldn’t get past it. I get emotional thinking about it. I was really not good. I was devastated. We had broken up and I said, ‘Can we please not talk about this publicly?’”

In addition to this, the next episode of the show, RHOC, titled Big News, Bigger Secret, is set for release on September 6, 2023, on Bravo. The episode will see Emily Simpson making some confessions about the past while Tamra will be seen making plans to travel to Mexico. Along with this, Jenn will take an important step in her relationship with Ryan, as she will introduce him to her mother.