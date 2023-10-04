RHOC season 17 reunion: 3 bombshell moments from the trailer

RHOC concluded its messy 17th season recently, and an even dirtier reunion is packaged and ready to air on October 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The cast from this installment has had explosions in profusion on and off-screen, with allegations thrown around even after filming stopped.

The spat between Gina and Shannon will be explored during the reunion. But Shannon's most recent DUI charge occurred after the entire season's filming had wrapped up and will not be mentioned.

Bravo released two sneak peeks teasing major revelations, hard-hitting truths, and the guest appearance of Ryan. Jennifer and Tamra, and Gina and Shannon get into an altercation. Meanwhile, Emily opens up about surgery and lashes out at Heather. Gina breaks down, unsure if she'll be able to continue featuring on the show any longer.

Top 3 explosive glimpses from RHOC 17 reunion teaser

RHOC season 17 has been the epitome of drama, and all the tea is about to be spilled real soon in the two-part reunion, premiering on October 4.

As expected, there's an abundance of heated showdowns, but three moments in particular stand out the most and could very well be the highlights of the get-together. Taylor Armstrong accurately describes what the audience is in for:

"Listen girls, this better be a dirty reunion."

Tamra and Jennifer's showdown is interrupted by Ryan's appearance

Jen and Tamra fire allegations yet again! (Images via Instagram/@jennifer.pedranti and @tamrajudge)

Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti were locking horns throughout the 17th season with accusations of infidelity and alleged inappropriate flirtatious advances.

Tamra had relayed half-true information to the RHOC ladies. She said that Jennifer's current partner, Ryan, was cheating on her and that Jen was considering calling things off with him. She also went on to say that before Jen dated him, he had tried to flirt with Tamra, they got intimate, and he sent her a racy photo, well aware that she was married. Jen was disturbed by these claims.

From what the first look teases, this argument will continue in the RHOC reunion as they call each other "cheaters," and Ryan makes an appearance. Tamra also calls Jen out for defending him with regard to the intimate photos.

"Stop protecting this piece of sh*t," Tamra says.

Shannon receives a wrathful warning from Gina

Shannon Beador and Gina have a showdown. (Images via Instagram/@ginakirschenheiter and @shannonbeador)

Shannon and Gina have not been getting along since the start of season 17, but things were taken up a notch after the filming had ended. Amidst a messy custody battle with her ex, Gina was charged with a DUI. Shannon credited herself, claiming if it weren't for her, Gina would lose her kids to CPS. Shannon denied this, but the truth was revealed to Gina when the episodes aired.

In an exclusive with Us Weekly on September 5, 2023, Gina expressed her shock when she didn't receive any apology from Shannon since this could hurt her case in court, and she had a lot to unload on Shannon at the reunion.

The RHOC reunion teaser shows Gina sticking to her statement and erupting at Shannon, warning her against getting involved in this legal matter without her permission.

"Never talk about my children again. My children!," Gina says.

Shannon just responds by mocking her and telling her to "keep screaming."

Emily reveals she went under the knife

Emily Simpson had been scrutinized by rumors that she used the Type 2 Diabetes medication Ozempic to lose weight since fans had noticed a big change in her look during and after season 17. In an exclusive with Us Weekly on July 25, she admitted it was true. She claimed she ate a lot and neglected her mental and physical health while filming.

While she used the medication to start her journey, she stated that she became a regular at the gym once her RHOC schedule cleared up. A few months later, she also credited her plastic surgeon and detailed the work they had done for her, including some fat transfer, implants, and more.

In the RHOC reunion teaser, she puts all the questions to rest on screen, as she's seen discussing that she got surgery done on her eyelids, a blepharoplasty, two weeks before filming and was nervous about how it would look. Gina mentioned how Emily "does this every reunion," and the ladies praised the work. This will likely be discussed in depth. Attempting to explain the surgery, Emily said:

"They take the extra skin off the eyelids, and yeah."

This is only the tip of the iceberg, and it's all about to come crashing down over the next two weeks. The first part of the RHOC reunion for season 17 will be available to stream on Bravo on October 4 at 8 pm ET.