Why is RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter "very angry" and "very disappointed" with Shannon Storms Beador? 

RHOC ladies Shannon Storms Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter have been getting into regular disputes for several episodes. As they've been watching what actually happened, with season 17 now airing, they've had new opinions going into the reunion, which was set to film on September 7, 2023. The reunion will see old problems resurfacing and fresh revelations bringing some hard-hitting drama.

In an exclusive with Us Weekly, Gina Kirschenheiter referred to the incident where Shannon spoke up about how Child Protective Services would take Gina's kids away if it weren't for her. Watching this unfold left Gina with a bad taste.

"I'm very angry and I'm very disappointed. I'm very upset by it. I don't understand it." - Gina told the publication.

Before the RHOC reunion: What's angering Gina?

The airing of RHOC season 17 is underway, and the wives have also hinted at the upcoming reunion. Since the reunion is usually filmed much later than the original episodes, it gives them enough time to gather all their pain points and attempt to make sense of some of the drama that ensued earlier.

On September 5, 2023, Gina Kirschenheiter talked with Us Weekly, explaining how she failed to understand why Shannon had commented about her familial life and then denied them.

Shannon and Gina's beef spans the entire season. The original spark was lit by Shannon when talk about her romantic life started surfacing, for which she blamed some of the wives, including Gina. An unwelcome comment about Gina's custody battle was made by Shannon shortly after the first event. When confronted, the latter denied having said anything. But when the episodes were released, Gina saw the truth.

According to Shannon, Gina didn't stand a chance after her DUI charge in 2019, who claimed all the credit for CPS not taking away Gina's children at a gathering with the other wives and some unknown people. Gina didn't take well to this and expressed her disappointment, anger, and failure to see the other RHOC lady's motivation in the exclusive prior to the reunion.

RHOC's Gina was expecting a well-deserved apology from Shannon after the episodes aired and was dumbfounded when she didn't receive one.

"If nothing else, you send the [apology] text to save face. Just check the box. At least that's clearly the right thing to do." - Gina told Us Weekly

Gina then stated that Shannon had apologized to her when she had previously warned her against speaking about Gina's personal life. Not only did she do it again, but the RHOC woman also claimed that Shannon fabricated information this time.

"...she does it and then adds in new false tidbits for extra flare, I guess."

Gina expressed how this was hurting her children, who were of the age where they'd been interacting with kids who could have access to this information. That could severely damage the relationship she's built with them.

Gina believed that Shannon's alcohol intake was harming the group and discussed it briefly since she also attributes some of this behavior to potential intoxication.

Shannon also gave Us Weekly an exclusive recently, where she said these accusations were untrue.

Gina's going into the reunion "very angry," and the rest of the RHOC starlets will most definitely be throwing some shots too. Until it's ready for audiences to see, the show will return with episode 14 on Bravo on September 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET.