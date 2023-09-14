“I had a lot of explaining to do": Tamra Judge shares insights on RHOC Season 17 reunion

While only episode 14 of season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) has been aired so far, news of the reunion has been making headlines. Brvao reports that Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Taylor Armstrong recently filmed their RHOC season 17 reunion on September 7, 2023.

Following this, RHOC cast member Tamra shared some insight about the upcoming reunion in her recent podcast interview, Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. After completing the filming, she confessed that she "forgot how hard" it was to cover the reunion. According to her:

“It was, leading up to it, so stressful for me. More stressful than normal. I mean, I’ve had my bad years where it’s been brutal, and this wasn’t exactly a horrible year for me, but it wasn’t a walk in the park. I had a lot of explaining to do. You will see in the reunion, me and Shannon go up against each other a few times.”

Originally joining the show in RHOC season 3, Tamra decided to leave in January 2020. Upon her arrival in season 17, Tamra gave many updates on her life and created many feuds. Especially with the drama she has created in the episodes of season 17, it looks like she has a lot to cover in the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 reunion: what fans can expect

On the podcast Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Tamra was asked to describe the reunion from her side, to which she responded:

“It was heated because they’re all heated, right? I feel like there was a lot of resolution, and I feel like there was a lot of… there was some dirt brought up, so dirty.”

Along with Tamra Judge, other cast members have also shared their perspectives on the upcoming reunion of RHOC season 17. According to Gina, she appeared on WWHL on September 6, where she expressed how excited she was for the reunion and how she was “looking forward to seeing Shannon.”

Gina also shared that there are a lot of things she wants to confess to Shannon, and “It’s gonna be a day.”

Emily, who appeared on the same episode of WWHL, also expressed her excitement about the reunion, mentioning that she will be bringing "popcorn, tacos, and turkey subs." Taylor, who appeared on WWHL on September 5, 2023, added the following:

“I think that Shannon has a lot of history with Gina that I’m just learning a lot about. I’m looking forward to airing it all at the reunion.”

There will be a brief discussion about Shannon and John's relationship and their current status in this reunion episode. Despite the fact that Shannon has repeatedly asked her fellow cast members not to talk about her relationship, they have nonetheless done so.

In addition to this, Ryan and Jennifer's relationship as well as Tamra's chatting accusations against Ryan are additional topics making headlines. The release date for the RHOC season 17 reunion has yet to be announced, so fans will have to wait to find out.

Also, fans can catch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 on Bravo on September 20, 2023. Peacock will release the episode the following day after it airs on Bravo.