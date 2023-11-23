RHOC's John Janssen and Alexis Bellino hit back at dating rumors after former's split with Shannon Beador

Season 17 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) concluded in October 2023. The show took several unexpected turns and saw a recent breakup between Shannon Beador and John Janssen. However, the world of RHOC moves quickly. Janssen was recently spotted on what has been said to be a date with Alexis Bellino.

After the two were spotted together, the news was confirmed by Bellino’s publicist, who claimed that the two were becoming friends due to many shared interests. Both Bellino and Janssen's publicist have since hit back at the claims, suggesting that the two are merely friends and have not been dating since the latter's breakup with Beador.

RHOC's John Janssen is not dating Alexis Bellino despite rumors

Alexis Bellino’s publicist is Spencer Lubitz, who also manages a range of other cast members on RHOC. He claimed that while news reports claimed John and Alexis were out on a date, the two actually came across each other by chance at The Quiet Woman Restaurant in Corona Del Mar, California.

The two ended up having dinner, which initially sparked rumors of a romantic connection. Regardless, it seems as if Shannon did not take the news well. She appeared to refer to the incident in a recent Instagram post, which saw her talk about “healing through laughter.”

This post was in response to Bellino's own Instagram post, which claimed that she was merely living, laughing and loving amidst the false rumors:

"Birthday Shopping with my newly 16 yr old… What I know in life is don’t let rumors or BS get in your way. I’ll be the first to let you know when anything changes in my relationship life! Until then… we live, laugh and love!!!

While she did not confirm that the post was about her former partner, the fact that John was seen alone with Alexis is bound to lead to a response. This is even more true, considering Shannon is one of the most controversial cast members on RHOC.

Still, Alexis and Shannon have not been seen on RHOC together due to various past issues. The two had several arguments and have even been involved in a legal battle against each other owing to defamation charges.

The Quiet Woman is a common destination for RHOC cast members for both dates and arguments, which means that John and Alexis likely knew exactly what they were doing. Still, it is unclear whether the two deliberately showed up at the restaurant at the same time or if their meeting was simply a chance encounter, as Spencer claimed.

A range of sources who saw the two at the restaurant claimed that the two were out on a date. Unknown friends have also claimed that John is interested in Alexis, but the two are currently taking things slow.

Orange County is one of the smaller towns with its own Real Housewives series, which means that The Quiet Woman is regularly featured on the show. That, perhaps, increases the chances of the encounter between the two being coincidental.

Even though season 17 is already finished, the release date for season 18 has yet to be announced. Bravo has already claimed that the show will soon start filming, which suggests it will be released sometime after the second half of 2024.

However, that does not mean that the current saga is not set to continue. Further updates on the potential love triangle involving Beador, Janssen, and Alexis can be expected in the coming time.