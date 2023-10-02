Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4: Cast, release, news, & everything we know

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 has indisputably marked a triumphant journey, with three eventful seasons already etched into its legacy and another two on the horizon, eagerly anticipated by fans. RHUGT enthusiasts gear up for an enthralling voyage to a picturesque coastal haven, where drama seamlessly weaves itself into the very fabric of this season. In the world of reality television, RHUGT season 4 has become a hot topic due to its pre-season controversies, which have added to its appeal.

With one cast member alluding to an incident that left her tooth broken mid-flight and the unexpected exit of two housewives following a potential altercation — this season is already poised to be one for the books.

The all-star ensemble that not only includes seasoned RHUGT season 2 veterans but also housewives hailing from many different Real Housewives franchises.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 is on the cusp of delivering an extraordinary blend of entertainment, extravagance, and excitement.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 will give viewers an unfiltered look into the lives of these dynamic women

Airing on Peacock has allowed for longer episodes with minimal censorship, ensuring an immersive experience for fans.

Airing on Peacock has allowed for longer episodes with minimal censorship, ensuring an immersive experience for fans.

As cast members from various Real Housewives series come together, friendships are formed, and drama unfolds, making Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 a must-watch for franchise enthusiasts.

Stellar cast

RHUGT's signature has consistently been its ability to curate a diverse and dynamic cast, and the upcoming season 4's lineup exemplifies this tradition with extraordinary flair.

This star-studded ensemble features iconic housewives like Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi from the Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC).

Joining them are the fan favorites Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) — Brandi Glanville and Camille Grammer Meyer. The group was previously seen having a blast on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2, making it an epic season.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 also welcomes Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, celebrated personalities from the Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA).

Additionally, the cast includes Alex McCord, a familiar face from the Real Housewives of New York (RHONY), and Caroline Manzo, an icon of the Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ).

With this formidable array of personalities, viewers can expect a whirlwind of emotions, from fireworks to tears and everything in between.

Release date reshuffled

Initially slated for a spring 2023 release, RHUGT season 4's launch date has undergone a significant shift. Due to the complexities arising from the Caroline and Brandi incident, the production team has taken great care in the editing process, resulting in a delayed release.

While the series typically adheres to a fall-spring schedule, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 will break tradition by gracing our screens in December 2023. The delay only adds to the intrigue and heightens the anticipation surrounding this highly awaited season.

Shoot location and news

During the filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 in the enchanting Marrakech, Morocco, an incident involving Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo unfolded. While the details of the incident remain shrouded in secrecy, it resulted in a shocking untimely departure of both Caroline and Brandi from the show.

The repercussions of this incident are bound to send shockwaves through the season, especially with both giving their respective sides to the fans. The truth about whether the potential assault done by a housewife can only be uncovered once the season airs end of this or the beginning of next year.

Stay tuned for more updates on RHUGT season 4 — as the installment promises to be an electrifying spectacle, with its star-studded cast, riveting behind-the-scenes incidents, and a release date that has only increased its allure.

As viewers prepare to immerse themselves in the drama and extravagance that only the Real Housewives can provide, one thing is certain – this Ultimate Girls Trip is poised to leave an indelible mark.

Mark your calendars for December 2023, when the ladies return for another unforgettable adventure in the world of RHUGT.