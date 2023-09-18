Brandi Glanville addresses Caroline Manzo's assault claims which led to the two reportedly leaving RHUGT early

Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 4, which premiered in January 2023, brought with it a whirlwind of controversy and drama that left reality TV enthusiasts astir. At its epicenter were two iconic housewives, Brandi Glanville from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) and Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) alum Caroline Manzo, who were embroiled in a dispute that sent shockwaves through the franchise.

Allegations of assault, off-camera confrontations, and divergent perspectives painted a complex portrait of the incident.

RHUGT season 4: The Brandi vs. Caroline showdown

Earlier this year, Peacock made an exciting revelation about the cast of the upcoming RHUGT 4, marking the beginning of its filming journey in January. The lineup featured former housewives, including Brandi Glanville, Caroline Manzo, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Grammer, Alex McCord, Gretchen Rossi, and Vicki Gunvalson.

They embarked on an expedition to Morocco, initially intended to be the focus of season 4 of the series. However, subsequent developments resulted in a shift, and the trip will now feature in season 5.

Brandi Glanville speaks about the allegations

The alleged assault in question reportedly took place while Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo were filming for RHUGT season 4 in early 2023. It was alleged that Glanville acted inappropriately towards her co-star, Manzo.

According to Page Six, Glanville was accused of allegedly touching Manzo inappropriately without her consent, giving her unwanted kisses, and more.

After months of silence, Brandi Glanville finally decided to address the allegations made by Caroline Manzo during an interview with Page Six in September 2023. Glanville, known for her appearances on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, expressed her frustration with how the incident was portrayed in the media.

"I feel like the narrative that's out there is very unfair. I'm ready to clear things up," she said.

Glanville said that she and her attorneys demanded that Shed Media, the production company responsible for RHUGT, release audio recordings of the incident to clarify and support her side of the story. However, despite their efforts, no such recordings were made public, and the Shed Media investigation concluded without concrete evidence supporting either party.

Reps for Shed and Peacock released a joint statement to Page Six and said:

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously.”

A puzzling situation

In an interview with Page Six, Glanville mentioned that she remains puzzled by the accusations and insisted that the interactions between her and Manzo were mutual and even encouraged by Manzo herself.

After the alleged incident on RHUGT, Glanville tried to discuss the matter privately with Manzo but received no response. She expressed concern for her co-star, suggesting that Manzo may not have been prepared for the reality of a "Girls Trip," especially considering her extended absence from the Housewives franchise.

In response to Glanville's claims, Manzo's attorney, Derek Smith, issued a statement emphasizing the seriousness of s*xual assault allegations and the desire to avoid engaging in a tabloid war.

A delayed premiere and speculation

Viewers eager to unravel the truth behind the incident will have to wait until 2024 when the new season is scheduled to air. Originally set to release this year, the premiere was postponed in favor of another Housewives spin-off, the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, set to launch in December. The delay has only fueled speculation, leaving fans anxious to know the truth.

Brandi Glanville's comment (Image via Instagram/@allabouttrh)

Reality TV in a sensitive society

Brandi is known for her candid and outspoken personality. However, she believes that the landscape of reality television has changed, citing a more sensitive society and new rules for cast members. Glanville pointed out the irony of producers encouraging cast members to "bring the party" while simultaneously implementing rules. In an interview with Page Six in September 2023, she said:

"That's what I'm hired for! I'm hired to be the drunk fun one."

Contrary to Glanville's claims, reps for Shed and Peacock clarified that no cast member was forced to drink and that they were encouraged to be their authentic selves during filming. The show mentioned that it ensures the cast members' boundaries are respected when it comes to alcohol consumption.

After the alleged incident took place, Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo reportedly left RHUGT and stopped filming in Morocco, as per Page Six. More details about their exit are currently awaited.

Fans eagerly wait for the truth about the alleged RHUGT incident to unfold in the upcoming season of the reality TV show, which is set to air in 2024.