“This is hell”: Brandi Glanville opens up about Kristen Taekman’s RHUGT: RHONY Legacy

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) alum Brandi Glanville has recently opened up about Kristen Taekman's experience in the upcoming edition of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT): RHONY Legacy, calling it a disappointment given the excitement it has built so far.

Brandi Glanville's Unfiltered podcast recently had RHOC star Gretchen Rossi on her Monday, July 10 episode, talking about their Real Housewives experience. Brandi revealed that her close friend Kristen had a disappointing experience in the upcoming season of RHUGT: RHONY Legacy. She exclaimed,

"But Kristen’s like, ‘Brandi, this is hell, no one’s doing anything."

Brandi Glanville claims Kristen Taekman’s RHUGT: RHONY Legacy trip has been disappointing

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy has been generating significant buzz among fans of the franchise. The concept of bringing together iconic housewives from various cities around the whole world promised an entertaining and drama-filled reunion. However, recent revelations by Brandi Glanville have shed light on Kristen Taekman's less-than-ideal experience during the filming of the show.

The concept of Real Housewives: All-Stars, which brought together iconic housewives from different franchises, was a popular series. The first season delivered intense drama, all owed to seasoned veterans like Cynthia Bailey and Kyle Richards, as well as the clash between Ramona Singer from RHONY and Kenya Moore from RHOA.

This set a precedent for the upcoming legacy series which fans expect to be even more entertaining as Ramona, an original cast member of RHONY, returns for the fifth season of Ultimate Girls Trip. Other former New Yorkers, including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Kelly Bensimon, are also returning this season.

However, according to Brandi Glanville, Kristen Taekman, who participated in the Ultimate Girls Trip, had a less-than-ideal experience. Glanville reve,

"My girlfriend Kristen [Taekman], she just finished it. She goes, 'Brandi, never again. I will sit at soccer practice, pick up every kid in the school. I will do dishes for the rest of my life, I will never do that again.'"

Glanville further explained how there are many strict rules imposed on the cast member during the trip as they are not allowed to put anything on social media and nobody is allowed to even talk about anyone's age.

Additionally, Brandi Glanville offered her speculation on why the cast acted like bores as remarked by Kristen suggesting it was their way of paying back to the franchise for not giving them a show of their own, hypothetically saying 'F*ck you, we’re gonna take this money and make a bad show.'

She further quipped,

"But Kristen’s like, 'Brandi, this is hell, no one’s doing anything … I’m here with the Golden Girls, but they’re not even as funny as the Golden Girls.' I’m like, 'You need to say that!' and she’s like, 'I can’t age-shame, then I’m a bully and they’ll call HR!'"

Brandi Glanville's recent revelations about the Ultimate Girls Trip have shed light on the potential shortcomings of the upcoming season. However, Brandi had already warned Kristen via social media before the latter jetted off for the filming of RHUGT.

The RHOBH alum's warning alluded to her own experience on the Peacock spinoff that came to an end due to an encounter with RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo.

