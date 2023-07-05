"Tying to stay relevant": RHOBH star Brandi Glanville gets trolled by fans as she seemingly tweets "no comment" on the Kyle Richards drama

Brandi Glanville might be one of the few RHOBH stars being trolled for her non-statement. The former star of the show, who was a main cast member until season 5 and made many guest appearances later on, recently commented on Kyle Richards' divorce. Kyle and Brandi had many fights on-camera but never made up.

Now, after many websites falsely published that Kyle and Mauricio Umansky are getting divorced, Brandi Glanville tweeted that she has "no response" to the "sad and devastating" news, asking publications not to reach out to her for any comments.

Brandi Glanville @BrandiGlanville Dear all media outlets I have no comment on this very sad and devastating situation so please stop reaching out to me for comment. Dear all media outlets I have no comment on this very sad and devastating situation so please stop reaching out to me for comment.

Brandi is known for her tweets against several celebrities, but RHOBH fans doubted that anyone had reached out to her for any comment, given that she is not even a part of the show anymore.

truthhurts2645 @Christo85138123 @BrandiGlanville Just another reach, trying to stay relevant. You’re pathetic. Go away for once. @BrandiGlanville Just another reach, trying to stay relevant. You’re pathetic. Go away for once.

Fans think no media outlet associated with RHOBH reached out to Brandi Glanville

Brandi started a lot of fires on the RHOBH sets by stirring the pot between cast members. She has called Kyle a "bi*ch" and implied that Kim was on drugs at an event. Glanville was also fired from RHUGT after being accused of touching Caroline Manzo inappropriately.

She denied the claims and said:

"I'm f**king sick of this narrative.I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & I was punished for it, It feels like a f**king set up. It's BS & Caroline was fine."

Fans made fun of Brandi for claiming that anyone had asked for her comment, and she is not even associated with the show anymore.

Wrex Weed @wrexweed @BrandiGlanville Actual footage of all media outlets looking for who asked @BrandiGlanville Actual footage of all media outlets looking for who asked https://t.co/hhrwojMeJI

MurderMittenSurvivorsClub @suzkleinberg @BrandiGlanville Weird if this is about Kyle because she denied yesterday's story this morning and yet you make this statement several hours later which makes it seem that the original story of their split is true. Passive aggressive style to say "no comment" @BrandiGlanville Weird if this is about Kyle because she denied yesterday's story this morning and yet you make this statement several hours later which makes it seem that the original story of their split is true. Passive aggressive style to say "no comment"

PrincessIGiveUp🤷‍♀️ @BuchananVee @BrandiGlanville Why so much ugliness people? She made a comment so just move on.🙄 @BrandiGlanville Why so much ugliness people? She made a comment so just move on.🙄

Kyle Richards clarified that she is not getting divorced from Mauricio Umansky

RHOBH star Kyle Richards recently clarified that she is not getting divorced after a People report claimed that they have been living separately for a while. Kyle said their marriage has had its challenges in the past year, but they still love and respect each other tremendously.

The couple also clarified in the joint statement that there were no wrongdoings on anyone’s part. In 1996, two years after they had met in a nightclub, Kyle and Mauricio Umansky got married. They have three daughters and began appearing on RHOBH in 2010.

People claimed on July 4 that the couple had been separated for several months but were still living under the same roof, claiming:

"They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

The pair celebrated their 25th wedding anniversay in 2021.

Kyle Richards will be seen on RHOBH season 13, which will drop in the fall of 2023. She has been regularly appearing in front of the cameras since season 1 and giving fans some major storylines every year.

