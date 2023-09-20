On what charges was Shannon Beador arrested? RHOC star reportedly appeared tipsy before crashing her car

On Saturday, September 16, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was arrested for driving drunk and crashing into the side of a house in Newport Beach, SoCal. Witness reports indicate that Shannon parked her car in the middle of the road after the accident and got out with her dog, pretending to take a walk, but was arrested anyway.

Multiple witnesses revealed that Shannon was at a bar with her friend, Steve Muller, before the unfortunate crash. People also stated that she was tipsy and brashly bad-mouthing her former co-star, Alexis Bellino, who was also at the bar. She was charged with hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Shannon Beador charged with two misdemeanors

On Saturday night, Shannon Beador, who was already going through a tough point in her life following her breakup with her longtime boyfriend, John Janssen, did not succeed in making her situation any better. Viral videos showcased the Reality TV star driving out of control and swerving into the side of a house in Newport Beach, causing damages to the house's exterior, right next to the front door.

Shannon reportedly got back on the highway after the crash and kept driving for a while before coming to a halt and pretending to walk her dog, Archie, who was also in the car. Police, who responded to a 911 call, did not believe Shannon's story, noticed she was drunk, and arrested her. She was charged with two misdemeanors, hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Beador was released the next day on a bail of $2,500. Mike Fell, Shannon Beador's lawyer, told Page Six that he had spent a lot of time with her the day before. He further said that she was "extremely apologetic and remorseful." Fell claimed that they were waiting for official information on the case to be available.

"Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions," he said.

Witnesses told a media outlet that Shannon was seen at a bar in the area a few hours before her crash. They also stated that the Reality TV star appeared "tipsy" and "loud and boisterous." Sources claimed that the star was bad-mouthing former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Alexis Bellino despite her being in the same bar at the time.

Alexis later told a media outlet that she was hanging out with her friends and had no idea that Shannon Beador was at the same restaurant. She said that both of them did not talk to each other at all that night. Alexis also mentioned that she was sad to know that Shannon may not see her in a good light for her not being involved in Jim Bellino's lawsuit.

"From one single mother to another, I wish Shannon nothing but the best as I know she is facing trying times ahead," Alexis said.

In 2018, Alexis' ex-husband, Jim Bellino, filed a defamation lawsuit against RHOC stars Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge for bad-mouthing and lying about his divorce and his company to the media. John Janssen broke up with Shannon in November 2022 after a relationship that lasted over three years. Shannon publicly stated that the split left her devastated.