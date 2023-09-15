WWHL: Shannon Storms Beador shares update about her and John Janssen's current status

In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (WWHL), Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Storms Beador discussed current topics from the 17th season of Real Housewives of Orange County. During their appearance, Andy Cohen asked Shannon Storms Beador if she was dating John Janssen. She replied,

"No, absolutely not."

Andy then mentioned Emily Simpson's recent appearance on WWHL, saying, "Emily said you're in an undercover relationship." Shannon denied Emily's claims and said she knows nothing about what's happening in her life.

"Emily doesn't know anything about me. He's watching Archie right now which is very kind and we have a friendship," Shannon said.

Shannon and John's breakup was first reported in 2022. Even though there have been numerous rumors that the couple is still together, the latest information about Shannon indicates that they are not.

Emily's view of Shannon Storms Beador and John’s current situation

During Emily's appearance on WWHL on September 6, 2023, she was asked many questions regarding Shannon Storms Beador and her recent breakup. The biggest problem Emily saw with the ex-couple was that they "break up all the time."

Andy also asked Emily if Shannon's recent breakup was fabricated to avoid dirt or drama in their relationship. Rather than responding directly, Emily replied, "Maybe." Furthermore, Emily talked about Shannon spending time with her ex, John, and calling it a friendship.

“I mean I don't know maybe they're just hanging out, I don't know if they're together or not. I really honestly wish the best for Shannon and I don't know if John Jansen is the best, I think she deserves more,” Emily said.

Though Emily Simpson didn't mention it directly, the way she answered indicated that she is unsure if Shannon Storms Beador's breakup with John is real.

It is critical to note that in season 17, Shannon repeatedly mentions how John is a "private person" and does not like people gossiping about him or his relationship with Shannon.

Is Shannon Storms Beador friends with John Janssen?

Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen first made headlines in June 2019, the same time Shannon divorced David Beador. Her comments were reported in US Weekly as follows:

“What lacked in my marriage before is I want to be part of a partnership and team. I’m looking forward to that. I haven’t wanted to rush into anything. I’ve got one shot left if I want to be realistic. … I want to be certain this time that everything is gonna be good.”

While Shannon and John were seen having fun celebrating festivals with family and friends in November 2022, the news of their breakup shocked the internet. She didn't mention the exact reason for their breakup back then, but she did open up about her shock during an interview with People magazine.

“All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming. We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating,” she said.

Currently, Shannon Storms Beador and John continue developing their friendship and enjoy spending time together. Despite the rumors, she and John are not dating right now.

Fans can watch The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 episode 15 on Bravo on September 20.