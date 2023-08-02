“Wanted to be treated fairly”: NeNe Leakes opens up about suing Bravo

On Tuesday, August 1, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes's second part of her interview with Reality with the King was released. She discussed several topics in this interview, including her current life, her time on Real Housewives of Atlanta, and the cast members of the Housewives franchise.

Carlos King, the CEO of Kingdom Reign Entertainment, also asked her about the case that she filed against NBCUniversal, Bravo, True Entertainment, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen. NeNe Leakes shared the reasons she took this step and the challenges she faced while on the show. According to her:

"I had a love and respect for them [Bravo] that I don't think they ever had for me. To this day, I still respect them for what they do — they do it great! You cannot take that away from them. Unfortunately, I was not experienced enough to know that in a lot of these corporate places, they don't love you."

In addition, NeNe mentioned the following:

"When I started on Bravo, they were big, but they weren't big like they are now. I talked directly to the president of the network and directly to Andy. Today they have grown so big that people aren't talking to them directly. You're talking to someone else to get to them. All I ever wanted on this show was to be treated fairly.”

She also added that many housewives faced the same issues when she was on the show but remained silent.

How long did NeNe Leakes stay on The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Her journey on the television screen with the show, Real Housewives of Atlanta, began back in 2008, but in season 7 she decided to step back and left the show. NeNe Leakes returned in season 10 and continued with the show until season 12 with cast members Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille.

In 2020, NeNe Leakes announced her departure from the show on her YouTube channel. According to NeNe's Youtube channel, she shared the following back in the day:

“There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides. I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened doors for Black ensemble reality shows.”

What prompted NeNe Leakes to file a lawsuit against Bravo

As reported by US Weekly, NeNe Leakes filed the case back in April 2020 stating that she was facing a "racist working environment." Her court documents give more detail about her case as well, stating:

“For years, NBC, Bravo, and True have fostered a corporate and workplace culture that has permitted and tolerated – if not, encouraged – racially offensive and insensitive conduct, statements, and actions by their employees.”

It also stated:

“This is seen in the repeated instances of such behavior occurring by their employees and cast members without any meaningful consequence, corrective action, or remediation.”

Back in August 2022, the case was closed. In the documents, it was stated:

“Leakes hereby dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice, thereby concluding this case before this Court at this time."

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 is scheduled to air on Bravo on August 6, 2023. Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and Courtney R. are among the cast members this year.