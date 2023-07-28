“It was awful”: RHOA cast member Sanya Richards-Ross opens up about “very traumatic” miscarriage

There have been tons of discussions about Sanya Richards-Ross' pregnancy both on the show and outside it. It was just announced that Sanya and her former NFL player husband, Aaron Ross, are expecting their second child. As this pregnancy is different from what viewers can see in current episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15.

During her recent interview with People magazine, Sanya Richards-Ross opened up about her experience with miscarriage and her subsequent pregnancy. She revealed that after announcing her pregnancy on the show, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," she sadly miscarried after two months. She said,

"It was very traumatic. I was in New York and had a really bad miscarriage. I had to go to the hospital. I had to have a blood transfusion. It was very, very, very scary. You already opened your heart to becoming a mom, so it was awful. Even just talking about it... it really was a difficult time."

In addition, Sanya Richards-Ross mentioned:

"I think a lot of women can relate to this too, but when you become a mom, you can sometimes question, 'What's my identity now going to be outside of the home? I had been an athlete, competing across the world while representing Team USA. Then, after retiring from sports and having a son, all these life changes hit Ross and I simultaneously.”

The journey of becoming a parent again is shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross

Sanya Richards-Ross, a former track and field athlete, also explained how overwhelming everything was when the couple had their first child Aaron Jermaine who is currently five years old.

Additionally, Sanya Richards-Ross has won many achievements in sports apart from her reality TV career, such as the 2012 Olympic champion, 2009 world champion, 2008 Olympic bronze medal, and 2005 world silver medal. She also shared the following in the interview:

"Don't get me wrong, Aaron and I, we loved being parents. But all these years in, we had just gotten into a good rhythm where we finally figured out how we wanted to parent. We had that balance where we were communicating well again, I was finally working again... And so I was skeptical about having another child."

Back in 2016, Sanya Richards-Ross retired from sports, and then shortly after she joined the NBC broadcasting team. She then joined Bravo's show in Season 14. In order to participate in the show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she moved to Atlanta from Austin, where she was originally living. She explained in the interview how she felt the need to become a mother again after the miscarriage.

Richards-Ross is expecting her second baby

One month after Sanya Richards-Ross's miscarriage, she became pregnant again. The 38-year-old Sanya also explained that this time of pregnancy is called "geriatric pregnancy" at her age. During this time, she shared how nervous she was as follows:

"At my age, it's considered a geriatric pregnancy, so I was nervous that the window has started to close. And after the miscarriage, I wasn't ready to go through something like that again — that physical, mental, and emotional pain. But my doctor assure me that everything looks good, and sure enough, it worked."

Sanya Richards-Ross is currently four months pregnant, and the couple expects to welcome the baby around December 25, 2023. Sanya expressed her excitement about this and said that it will be their "best Christmas gift." She explained that her family is giving her strength and she is ready for this.

Also on July 30, 2023, Bravo will air the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15.