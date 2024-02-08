Top Chef season 21: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Top Chef season 21 brings a bright new chapter to the acclaimed cooking competition show. Set in Wisconsin and hosted by former champion Kristen Kish, the latest iteration promises a celebration of regional flavors and talented chefs. Premiering March 20, 2024, on Bravo and next day on Peacock for streaming, audiences can expect artful culinary craft as contestants vie for prestige and $250,000 in prizes.

The winner also scores a feature in Food & Wine and an exclusive invitation to their Aspen Food & Wine Classic. With high stakes and national exposure, these rising culinarians will push boundaries to impress judges and viewers alike.

Top Chef season 21 returns in Wisconsin, featuring new host and dynamic challenges

Release date and time

As per Bravo TV, Top Chef season 21 kicks off on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Viewers can catch the premiere episode at 9 PM Eastern on Bravo. The episode will also be available the next day on Peacock for streaming on demand.

Eastern Time: 9 pm, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Central Time: 8 pm, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Mountain Time: 7 pm, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Pacific Time: 6 pm, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Alaska Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Thursday, March 21, 2024

British Summer Time: 3 am, Thursday, March 21, 2024

Central European Time: 3 am, Thursday, March 21, 2024

This schedule allows for widespread accessibility, catering to both traditional TV audiences and digital viewers.

What to expect

Top Chef season 21 takes viewers to Wisconsin, known for its cheese and dairy products. The challenges are expected to reflect the state's culinary traditions. Adding to the excitement, the Top Chef introduces new elements to its format.

For the first time, chefs can win cash in Quickfire Challenges and gain immunity in Elimination Challenges. Additionally, the episodes extend to 75 minutes each, allowing for more comprehensive coverage of the culinary battles and personal stories of the chefs.

Cast dynamics

The heart of Top Chef season 21 lies in its cast of 15 chefs. Each brings a unique culinary perspective, shaped by their backgrounds and experiences. The lineup includes:

Alisha Elenz (Private Chef)

Amanda Turner (Chef de Cuisine, Olamaie)

Charly Pierre (Head Chef and Owner, Fritai)

Dan Jacobs (Chef and Co-Owner, EsterEv & Dandan)

Danny Garcia (Executive Chef, Saga Hospitality Group)

David Murphy (Chef & Co-Owner, Shuggie’s Trash Pie + Natural Wine)

Kaleena Bliss (Executive Chef, Chicago Athletic Association & Cindy’s Rooftop)

Kenny Nguyen (Head Chef & Owner, Pretty Boy - Opening 2024)

Kévin D'Andrea (Chef & Owner, Foliepop’s)

Laura Ozyilmaz (Executive Chef & Owner, Dalida)

Manny Barella (Culinary Director, Camp Pickle & Jaguar Bolera - Opening 2024)

Michelle Wallace (Chef, Owner & Pitmaster, B’tween Sandwich Co.)

Rasika Venkatesa (Chef De Cuisine)

Savannah Miller (Chef de Cuisine, M Tempura)

Valentine Howell Jr. (Executive Chef)

Judging panel

The esteemed judging panel for the latest season of Top Chef includes highly respected culinary authorities Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Renowned chef and restaurateur Colicchio contributes his extensive industry experience and discerning palate.

Talented writer and food expert Simmons complements with her sharp critiques and nurturing guidance.

Together their combined expertise in cuisine makes them ideal to assess the contestants' skills and innovate.

Top Chef season 21 distinguishes itself with its Wisconsin locale that inspires the chefs and spotlights the regional cuisine. This backdrop fosters an immersive experience that enriches both their skillsets and the Top Chef's offerings for audiences.

Between cooking theatrics and cultural tributes, the new location promises a flavorful season.

