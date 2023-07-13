“Hot! Women! Only!” - Top Chef fans celebrate Kristen Kish as she takes over as host in season 21

Top Chef is set to return with a brand new season in 2024 that will feature many changes. From its location to its host, fans are in for a unique ride for season 21, which is set to be filmed in Wisconsin this year.

Kristen Kish, the champion of season 10, is set to take over for Padma Lakshmi as host. The former contestant, who appeared on the show for the first time in 2013 and later as a guest judge, is set to fill Padma’s shoes.

"Top Chef’ is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then as a guest judge, and now as host, I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand. It feels like coming home” Kish said in a statement.

Fans took to social media to react to the news and welcomed Kristen Kish with open arms as the host of Top Chef season 21. They noted how attractive the new host is and that Bravo picks "hot women only" as the hosts, including Padma Lakshmi.

em @reallyemily kristen kish replacing padma, top chef said hot ! women ! only ! kristen kish replacing padma, top chef said hot ! women ! only !

Top Chef champion Kristen Kris will take over for Padma Lakshmi as the host of the upcoming season. The chef was first introduced to fans during season 10 of the Bravo cooking show and has since returned to the show multiple times as a guest judge.

The celebrity chef, author, and television personality will host Top Chef season 21, which will be filmed in Wisconsin. Since her time on the show, she has appeared on various cooking shows, including Restaurants At The End Of The World, Iron Chef, Quest for an Iron Legend, Fast Foodies, 36 Hours, and more.

She will now return “home” and take on the baton as she becomes Padma Lakshmi’s successor as the host. Fans took to social media to congratulate Kristen Kish on the role and stated that she was a fantastic choice.

Mike SnowBuck @thesnowbuck @mistererickson Kristen was at the top of my list. Her work post-TC has been stellar and fun; she's a proven Top Chef and host! So excited for her inaugural hosting season. @mistererickson Kristen was at the top of my list. Her work post-TC has been stellar and fun; she's a proven Top Chef and host! So excited for her inaugural hosting season.

mallory 🚀⚔️ @wildlingoftarth The announcement of Kristen Kish as the new host of Top Chef is great news for me, a fan of both cooking shows and beautiful lesbians The announcement of Kristen Kish as the new host of Top Chef is great news for me, a fan of both cooking shows and beautiful lesbians

Realityfangirl-ATX @RealityfangirlA @BrightlyAgain What a great choice! Congrats Top Chef and Kristen! @BrightlyAgain What a great choice! Congrats Top Chef and Kristen!

Mx. D. E. Anderson @diannaeanderson Kristen Kish replacing Padme Lakshmi as host on Top Chef is honestly a very good choice. More chances to stare at those beautiful cheekbones. *cough* Kristen Kish replacing Padme Lakshmi as host on Top Chef is honestly a very good choice. More chances to stare at those beautiful cheekbones. *cough*

T-shirtist in Chief 🇺🇸 @tonytribby @BravoTopChef I knew it! After seeing how well she did co-hosting Iron Chef Legends, this was pretty much the only proper choice. @BravoTopChef I knew it! After seeing how well she did co-hosting Iron Chef Legends, this was pretty much the only proper choice.

Joy @JoyJ1001 I was a bit worried, but now can relax whew @BravoTopChef Oh YAY this makes me so happy!! Loved ALL the shows @KristenLKish has been on since #TopChef I was a bit worried, but now can relax whew @BravoTopChef Oh YAY this makes me so happy!! Loved ALL the shows @KristenLKish has been on since #TopChef ❤️ I was a bit worried, but now can relax whew 😅

Windupdad @windupdad @BravoTopChef @KristenLKish I can’t think of a better person to take over as host. You were a force of nature on the season you won. @BravoTopChef @KristenLKish I can’t think of a better person to take over as host. You were a force of nature on the season you won.

Why did Padma Lakshmi leave Top Chef?

Long-term host Padma Lakshmi announced her exit from the show at the end of the season 20 finale episode. At the time, just seconds before announcing the winner, she stated that it was a "really tough decision."

Later, she opened up about her decision to leave the show, which she had been a part of for 19 seasons. In conversation with Today, she stated that a lot of complex factors contributed to her decision.

"The biggest one is “Taste the Nation,” which consumes me in the best way, intellectually, spiritually, creatively, and I just want to keep making it."

She added that she loves both shows for different reasons and feels lucky to have two hit shows on TV at the same time. The former host called it “lightning in a bottle” and stated that she wondered if she could give up the show.

Padma also took to social media to announce her departure, where she told fans in an Instagram post how proud she was to have been a part of the Bravo show.

