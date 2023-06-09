Top Chef winners: Where are all 20 champions now?

In a monumental finish to an extraordinary season of the Bravo cooking competition, the first-ever Top Chef World All-Stars winner is Buddha Lo. The Chinese-Australian chef, who previously won Top Chef season 19, was crowned the winner of Top Chef World All-Stars season 20 on June 8, 2023.

Season 20 of Top Chef World All-Stars introduced a culinary twist by bringing together 16 all-star chefs from the original U.S. series and its 29 international versions, making this season a truly global culinary battle. Buddha Lo's win doesn't come as a surprise, given his exceptional culinary skills and his ability to infuse dishes with his own diverse cultural influences.

The executive chef at HŪSO prepared a four-course meal inspired by all the cultures he represents. The other finalists, Sara Bradley and Gabriel Rodriquez were tasked with crafting "whatever you like" in a four-course progressive meal, as explained by the host, Padma Lakshmi, who recently announced this would be her last season.

Top Chef winners: Buddha Lo, Gabe Erales, Mellisa King, and many more

Buddha Lo worked as a chef at the 12-seat Huso restaurant in New York City after winning season 19. Now after winning Top Chef World All-Stars season 20, fans will get to see what culinary exceptions Buddha Lo will be cooking.

Until then, let's take a look at where all Top Chef 18 other champions are now:

1) Gabe Erales (Season 18)

Gabe Erales made history as the first Mexican chef to win the show during the Portland season. However, shortly after his victory, he faced controversy and was fired from his position at Austin's Comedor. Erales apologized for his actions and is now focused on redemption. He now is a proud owner of two restaurants, Bacalar and Tomalo Taqueria.

2) Melissa King (Season 17)

San Francisco's Melissa King won season 17, an all-stars season set in Los Angeles, with her fresh flavors. She also brought the term "fusion" back to the game. After competing as a contestant, she returned as a judge. She is also a host of National Geographic's Tasting Wild.

3) Kelsey Barnard Clark (Season 16)

One of the first southern chefs to win Top Chef has continued to make waves in the culinary world. She is the owner of the KBC restaurant and catering company in Alabama. She also wrote a cookbook and competed in the Food Network's Tournament of Champions.

4) Joe Flamm (Season 15)

Joe Flamm, the Chicago-raised Italian chef, fought his way back from Last Chance Kitchen to claim victory in the Colorado season. After opening his Rose Mary restaurant in Chicago, Flamm also took on the role of overseeing Chicago's BLVD Steakhouse.

5) Brooke Williamson (Season 14)

Brooke Williamson, a seasoned competitor on Top Chef, showcased her brilliance in the Charleston edition. Williamson runs her Playa Provisions restaurant in Los Angeles and has made numerous television appearances from Top Chef Duels and Guy's Grocery Games to Bobby's Triple Threat and Knife Fight. She even won the first season of the Food Network's Tournament of Champions.

6) Jeremy Ford (Season 13)

Jeremy Ford, who hails from Miami, triumphed in the California season. Since his victory, Ford has opened multiple successful restaurants, including Stubborn Seed and The Butcher's Club. Last year, he launched Beauty & The Butcher, a restaurant inspired by his eldest daughter.

7) Mei Lin (Season 12)

She opened two successful restaurants, Nightshade and Daybird, where she showcases her innovative and flavorful creations. Mei Lin continues to impress fans with her culinary skills and is currently competing in the Food Network's Tournament of Champions.

8) Nicholas Elmi (Season 11)

After his win as Top Chef in New Orleans. Elmi made Philadelphia his culinary home. He opened several successful restaurants, including Laurel, The Landing Kitchen, and Lark, and even released a cookbook inspired by the cuisine of Philadelphia.

9) Kristen Kish (Season 10)

Since her Top Chef Seattle season win, she has become more famous in the culinary world. Kish has opened several restaurants, including the renowned Arlo Grey in Austin, Texas. She also hosts Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and premiered her new show on March 21, Restaurants at the End of the World, on National Geographic.

10) Paul Qui (Season 9)

Described as the "most talented chef that we've ever had on the show", Tom Colicchio opened restaurants in Austin and beyond. However, his career faced challenges when he was involved in a highly publicized incident in 2016. Despite the setback, in late 2022, he opened a Japanese-influenced spot in Denver.

11) Richard Blais (Season 8)

Season 8 brought together fan favorites and previous seasons' runner-ups in a first all-stars edition, and Richard Blais won as the whiz kid of the show. He has opened several restaurants across the country, including Juniper & Ivy and Crack Shack in San Diego. Currently, Blais serves as a judge and mentor on Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef.

12) Kevin Sbraga (Season 7)

Kevin Sbraga, who hails from New Jersey, claimed the top spot in the Washington, D.C season. He went on to open restaurants in Philadelphia and Jacksonville. After a brief hiatus, Sbraga recently returned to the kitchen with Sonny & Sons in Maryland's Le Fantome Food Hall.

13) Michael Voltaggio (Season 6)

Season 6 brought a unique twist as two brothers competed against each other, with Michael Voltaggio emerging as the winner. Continuing with their pairing, the duo opened several successful restaurants across the United States. Soon after Top Chef, Michael opened his ink. restaurant in LA. He also competed in Food Network's Tournament of Champions and Bobby's Triple Threat.

14) Hosea Rosenberg (Season 5)

The talented chef from Mexico settled in Colorado shortly after winning the show. He opened Blackbelly, a restaurant focused on butchery, and Santo, which showcases modern New Mexico cuisine.

15) Stephanie Izard (Season 4)

Stephanie Izard made history as the first female winner of Top Chef in Season 4. She opened the popular Girl and the Goat restaurant, which later expanded into Little Goat Diner, the Chinese-American Duck Duck Goat, and Peruvian-inspired Cabra. The James Beard Award winner returned to Top Chef as a judge and competed in the latest season of Tournament of Champions.

16) Hung Huynh (Season 3)

Huynh's win in Top Chef Miami propelled him to become the head chef of the trendy Catch chain in New York City. Today, he works as a consultant and private chef, striving to "revolutionize the integration of restaurants, farmers, cooks, and communities for the benefit of all."

17) Ilan Hall (Season 2)

Hall opened The Gorbals restaurants in Los Angeles and New York City. Although The Gorbals eventually closed, Hall continued to pursue his passion for cooking. In 2015, he debuted Ramen Hood in Los Angeles, a hotspot for ramen lovers. Hall has also appeared on various cooking shows, including hosting Knife Fight on Esquire and participating in Tournament of Champions.

18) Harold Dieterle (Season 1)

Harold Dieterle holds the distinction of being the first-ever Top Chef winner in the debut season set in San Francisco. After his win, Dieterle ventured into the culinary world by opening two successful restaurants in New York City: Perilla and Kin Shop. In addition to his restaurant ventures, Dieterle released a cookbook titled Kitchen Notebook.

Top Chef season 20 finale aired on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 9 PM ET on Bravo

