Tournament of Champions season 4 release date, format and air time on Food Network

Guy Fieri’s renowned cooking competition, Tournament of Champions, is back with its fourth season set to premiere on Sunday, February 19 at 8 pm ET, on Food Network.

The toughest culinary face-off will feature the most challenging bracket-style cooking competition that will test the skills and abilities of the most gifted chefs from the East and West coasts. Fans can reflect back on the Road to Tournament of Champions IV in an hour-long special on Saturday, February 11 at 11/10c on Food Network.

Tournament of Champions season 4 will comprise 31 hard head-to-head contests between 14 tournament rookies over eight weeks. The winner will receive a $100,000 cash prize as well as the coveted Tournament of Champions belt. However, all that comes with a twist added from Guy's end. Let's see what it is.

Guy Fieri has added new twist to Tournament of Champions season 4

Guy Fieri will be hosting the brand new season of the Tournament of Champions. The show's first three winners were Brooke Williamson (season 1), Maneet Chauhan (season 2) and Tiffani Faison (season 3).

The fame of Guy's Grocery Games and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is set to up the ante of the TOC competitors with unexpected never-before challenges that will highlight the greatest triumphs, fiercest rivalries, and most unexpected upsets.

By including wildcards in the spinning randomizer that becomes increasingly difficult with each round, Fieri has introduced a new twist that will set the stage of this season, which is set to become more difficult as it progresses.

The biggest figures in the food industry will comprise a rotating panel of judges who will judge each duel blindly while the chefs observe from backstage. Fieri will use the ultimate wildcard for this year's finale by bringing in a surprise judge who's regarded as one of the best chefs in the world.

The spinning randomizer used in the series is renowned for choosing which ingredients the chefs must use, how the cuisine will be prepared, and how much time the competitors will have to do their tasks.

Chefs Tiffani Faison, winner of the Tournament of Champions III, Eric Adjepong, Karen Akunowicz, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Maneet Chauhan, Leah Cohen, Madison Cowan, Tobias Dorzon, Graham Elliot, Darnell Ferguson, Jose Garces, Ilan Hall, Stephanie Izard, Christian Petroni, Britt Rescigno, and Jonathon Sawyer are among those representing the East Coast.

Carlos Anthony, Nate Appleman, Shirley Chung, Tiffany Derry, Elizabeth Falkner, Mei Lin, Antonia Lofaso, Crista Luedtke, Brian Malarkey, Shota Nakajima, Viet Pham, Joe Sasto, Tracey Shepos Cenami, Adam Sobel, Jet Tila, and Lee Anne Wong are among the West Coast's culinary superstars.

Tournament of Champions season 4 will premiere this Sunday

Season 4 will feature 90-minute episodes filled with unpredictable action, fierce rivalries, and shocking upsets.

Chefs’ skills will be pushed to the limit in each round, as they face new ingredients, tougher cooking styles and more interesting equipment options on the randomizer machine that will determine the parameters for each cook-off, including the protein, produce, equipment, cooking style, and time.

Real-time play-by-play commentary of the season will be provided by Simon Majumdar and Justin Warner as the action takes place in front of a live audience. Hunter Fieri, son of Guy Fieri, will document the competitors' responses as they watch the revolving panel of culinary greats evaluate their meals blindly and determine who advances or gets sent home.

One of the most well-known chefs will be unveiled in the competition's grand finale on Sunday, in addition to judges Michelle Bernstein, Scott Conant, Cat Cora, Rocco DiSpirito, Lorena Garcia, Alex Guarnaschelli, Nancy Silverton, Daniela Soto-Innes, Ming Tsai, Jonathan Waxman and Andrew Zimmern.

Produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment, Tournament of Champions season 4 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 pm ET/ PT on Food Network and Discovery+.

