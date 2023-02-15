Create

“It means the boys are going to be freed”: Twitter erupts as Andrew Tate framed claim emerges amid wiretap leaks

By Barsha Roy
Modified Feb 15, 2023 23:11 IST
Exclusive wiretaps reveals Andrew Tate and his brother were allegedly framed by two women (Image via Getty Images)
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are currently under Romanian police custody after being arrested over charges of alleged human trafficking and forming an alleged organized criminal group.

However, Spy News Ro claimed that exclusive wiretaps documenting the conversation between the alleged victims of Tate showed that the two women allegedly planned to frame the former kickboxer.

BREAKING : Exclusive wiretaps reveal that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were allegedly framed by their victims https://t.co/pM4qcy3xWT

As per the wiretap footage, the victims allegedly planned to set up Tate and his brother by pretending they were in love during their time together. The women then planned to pretend to be ignorant if they were caught on Tate’s property during a police raid.

The women also allegedly discussed being in disguise to avoid being recognized following the raid. Images of the wiretaps documenting the conversation between the women were published on Twitter, leading to an immediate meltdown.

Paperwork https://t.co/eyyVnmULlW

Twitter user @/larryvlllanueva excitedly shared that he hopes the wiretap revelation hints towards the Tate brothers being freed from custody:

@BoltGangHat @raphousetv2 IT MEANS THE BOYS ARE GOING TO BE FREED

The latest update surrounding the case comes after Andrew Tate shared a tweet about “two possible futures of the universe.” He said that he will either be killed or emerge as “one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecution.”

The social media personality also asked his enemies to make a choice and said he will stay awake preparing for “mortal combat.”

There are two possible futures of the universeOne, they kill meTwo, I emerge as one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecutionI ask my enemies to make a choiceI will stay awake tonight prepared for mortal combatSend your best

MMA fighter and actor Tam Khan also called for the release of the Tate brothers following the wiretaps revelations. He also said that the wiretaps have revealed that the “victims plotted to frame the brothers”:

FREE THE TATES!The alleged ‘victims’ wiretaps expose the set up & lies. Wow. This is disturbing. They should be locked up immediately & exposed. FREE the brothers NOW!This only highlights the corruption in this case. #FreeTheTates #FreeTopG https://t.co/nhYTfs4WI7

Meanwhile, investigative journalist Sulaiman Ahmed shared a “Tate Mega Thread” to call out the “visceral attack” on the Tate brothers by mainstream and alternative media.

He also slammed prominent news outlets like the BBC and VICE for their coverage of the issue and said that the publications lack “journalistic integrity”:

Tate Mega ThreadThere has been a visceral attack on Andrew Tate by the MSM & alternative media.The attacks have lacked journalistic integrity.Vice, BBC and the allegations have been debunked, but they have brainwashed people.It’s time to wake up and see the truth. /1 https://t.co/TngVi6tJlW

Tristan and Andrew Tate were arrested in Romania on December 29, 2022, along with two other suspects on charges of alleged human trafficking and forming an alleged organized criminal group. The brothers denied the allegations but were ordered to remain in custody for 30 days.

Twitter reacts to alleged Andrew Tate victim wiretaps

Netizens went into a frenzy as alleged Andrew Tate victim wiretaps surfaced online (Image via Getty Images)
Andrew Tate has continued to make news ever since being arrested in Romania over trafficking allegations. In April 2022, a man allegedly called the U.S. embassy to report that his former American girlfriend was being held captive at the Tate brothers' home in Pipera, Romania.

Romanian police raided Tate’s property and their webcam studio to discover four women at the venue. Two of those women, one American and another Romanian, allegedly told the police they were forcefully held by the Tates.

🛑 BREAKING-Wiretaps reveals that both the US Woman and UK/Moldovan woman, PLANNED to FRAME The Tate Brothers‼️-These documents are crazy 🤯 https://t.co/2unCi5EFC9

The allegations prompted a DIICOT investigation and ultimately led to the Tate brothers' arrest in December 2022. Officials accused the Tates of recruiting woman through “loverboy” method and later forcing them to make inappropriate content for social media.

However, an exclusive wiretaps image that recently surfaced online showed that the alleged victims planned to “frame” Tate and his brother and falsely accused them of trafficking. As the wiretaps went viral online, social media users took to Twitter to react to the explosive revelation:

Andrew Tate - Frame Job ExposedVerified messages have been leaked & it clearly shows that the women PLANNED to frame the Tates. They manipulated the Tates into believing they loved them & framed them by involving the embassy SHORTLY after arriving. This case is over. /1 https://t.co/fY30EQ8OlP
Imagine, you know someone is innocent.You KNOW they would never do the crime they've been charged for.And then it comes out there is proof that they were framed by two girls who wanted to win an oscar and get a netflix deal. https://t.co/H8AoQXSycr
@raphousetv2 Framed by ‘victims’ makes no sense. If they were framed, their are no victims, only liars.
@raphousetv2 I’m shocked
@raphousetv2 What is the meaning of "Framed by victims"? How does a victim frame something?
@raphousetv2 “Allegedly “ is doing a lot of work here
@raphousetv2 DONT SURPRISE ME ONE DAMN BIT
@raphousetv2 They can be weird at times , but anybody with eyes can see this situation a little off.
Oh Andrew Tate was framed? Imagine my shock
So Andrew Tate and his brother were really framed by the system huh

While reactions continue to pour in online, Andrew Tate and his brother continue to remain in police custody in Romania. The Romanian court has also extended the brothers’ pre-trial detention until February 27, 2023.

Edited by Barsha Roy
