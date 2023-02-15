“It means the boys are going to be freed”: Twitter erupts as Andrew Tate framed claim emerges amid wiretap leaks

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are currently under Romanian police custody after being arrested over charges of alleged human trafficking and forming an alleged organized criminal group.

However, Spy News Ro claimed that exclusive wiretaps documenting the conversation between the alleged victims of Tate showed that the two women allegedly planned to frame the former kickboxer.

Raphousetv (RHTV) @raphousetv2 BREAKING : Exclusive wiretaps reveal that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were allegedly framed by their victims BREAKING : Exclusive wiretaps reveal that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were allegedly framed by their victims https://t.co/pM4qcy3xWT

As per the wiretap footage, the victims allegedly planned to set up Tate and his brother by pretending they were in love during their time together. The women then planned to pretend to be ignorant if they were caught on Tate’s property during a police raid.

The women also allegedly discussed being in disguise to avoid being recognized following the raid. Images of the wiretaps documenting the conversation between the women were published on Twitter, leading to an immediate meltdown.

Twitter user @/larryvlllanueva excitedly shared that he hopes the wiretap revelation hints towards the Tate brothers being freed from custody:

Larry @larryvlllanueva @BoltGangHat @raphousetv2 IT MEANS THE BOYS ARE GOING TO BE FREED @BoltGangHat @raphousetv2 IT MEANS THE BOYS ARE GOING TO BE FREED

The latest update surrounding the case comes after Andrew Tate shared a tweet about “two possible futures of the universe.” He said that he will either be killed or emerge as “one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecution.”

The social media personality also asked his enemies to make a choice and said he will stay awake preparing for “mortal combat.”

Andrew Tate @Cobratate There are two possible futures of the universe



One, they kill me



Two, I emerge as one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecution



I ask my enemies to make a choice



I will stay awake tonight prepared for mortal combat



MMA fighter and actor Tam Khan also called for the release of the Tate brothers following the wiretaps revelations. He also said that the wiretaps have revealed that the “victims plotted to frame the brothers”:

Tam Khan @Tam_Khan



The alleged ‘victims’ wiretaps expose the set up & lies. Wow. This is disturbing. They should be locked up immediately & exposed. FREE the brothers NOW!



This only highlights the corruption in this case.



Meanwhile, investigative journalist Sulaiman Ahmed shared a “Tate Mega Thread” to call out the “visceral attack” on the Tate brothers by mainstream and alternative media.

He also slammed prominent news outlets like the BBC and VICE for their coverage of the issue and said that the publications lack “journalistic integrity”:

Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman Tate Mega Thread



There has been a visceral attack on Andrew Tate by the MSM & alternative media.



The attacks have lacked journalistic integrity.



Vice, BBC and the allegations have been debunked, but they have brainwashed people.



Tristan and Andrew Tate were arrested in Romania on December 29, 2022, along with two other suspects on charges of alleged human trafficking and forming an alleged organized criminal group. The brothers denied the allegations but were ordered to remain in custody for 30 days.

Twitter reacts to alleged Andrew Tate victim wiretaps

Netizens went into a frenzy as alleged Andrew Tate victim wiretaps surfaced online (Image via Getty Images)

Andrew Tate has continued to make news ever since being arrested in Romania over trafficking allegations. In April 2022, a man allegedly called the U.S. embassy to report that his former American girlfriend was being held captive at the Tate brothers' home in Pipera, Romania.

Romanian police raided Tate’s property and their webcam studio to discover four women at the venue. Two of those women, one American and another Romanian, allegedly told the police they were forcefully held by the Tates.

Censored Men @CensoredMen

-

Wiretaps reveals that both the US Woman and UK/Moldovan woman, PLANNED to FRAME The Tate Brothers

-

The allegations prompted a DIICOT investigation and ultimately led to the Tate brothers' arrest in December 2022. Officials accused the Tates of recruiting woman through “loverboy” method and later forcing them to make inappropriate content for social media.

However, an exclusive wiretaps image that recently surfaced online showed that the alleged victims planned to “frame” Tate and his brother and falsely accused them of trafficking. As the wiretaps went viral online, social media users took to Twitter to react to the explosive revelation:

Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman Andrew Tate - Frame Job Exposed



Verified messages have been leaked & it clearly shows that the women PLANNED to frame the Tates.



They manipulated the Tates into believing they loved them & framed them by involving the embassy SHORTLY after arriving.



Andrew Tate Updates @Morpheusresist Imagine, you know someone is innocent.



You KNOW they would never do the crime they've been charged for.



And then it comes out there is proof that they were framed by two girls who wanted to win an oscar and get a netflix deal. Imagine, you know someone is innocent.You KNOW they would never do the crime they've been charged for.And then it comes out there is proof that they were framed by two girls who wanted to win an oscar and get a netflix deal. https://t.co/H8AoQXSycr

L.A.C.E.Y @acey1_ @raphousetv2 Framed by ‘victims’ makes no sense. If they were framed, their are no victims, only liars. @raphousetv2 Framed by ‘victims’ makes no sense. If they were framed, their are no victims, only liars.

TheUnsullied @LJslim @raphousetv2 What is the meaning of "Framed by victims"? How does a victim frame something? @raphousetv2 What is the meaning of "Framed by victims"? How does a victim frame something?

Smmarsh @smmarsh1 @raphousetv2 “Allegedly “ is doing a lot of work here @raphousetv2 “Allegedly “ is doing a lot of work here

Lee Zaire @Zaire2Lee @raphousetv2 They can be weird at times , but anybody with eyes can see this situation a little off. @raphousetv2 They can be weird at times , but anybody with eyes can see this situation a little off.

Messi Shill Account @FoolhamFCV4 Oh Andrew Tate was framed? Imagine my shock Oh Andrew Tate was framed? Imagine my shock

#14 @AngeloHinds3 So Andrew Tate and his brother were really framed by the system huh So Andrew Tate and his brother were really framed by the system huh

While reactions continue to pour in online, Andrew Tate and his brother continue to remain in police custody in Romania. The Romanian court has also extended the brothers’ pre-trial detention until February 27, 2023.

