“It means the boys are going to be freed”: Twitter erupts as Andrew Tate framed claim emerges amid wiretap leaks

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are currently under Romanian police custody after being arrested over charges of alleged human trafficking and forming an alleged organized criminal group.
However, Spy News Ro claimed that exclusive wiretaps documenting the conversation between the alleged victims of Tate showed that the two women allegedly planned to frame the former kickboxer.
As per the wiretap footage, the victims allegedly planned to set up Tate and his brother by pretending they were in love during their time together. The women then planned to pretend to be ignorant if they were caught on Tate’s property during a police raid.
The women also allegedly discussed being in disguise to avoid being recognized following the raid. Images of the wiretaps documenting the conversation between the women were published on Twitter, leading to an immediate meltdown.
Twitter user @/larryvlllanueva excitedly shared that he hopes the wiretap revelation hints towards the Tate brothers being freed from custody:
The latest update surrounding the case comes after Andrew Tate shared a tweet about “two possible futures of the universe.” He said that he will either be killed or emerge as “one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecution.”
The social media personality also asked his enemies to make a choice and said he will stay awake preparing for “mortal combat.”
MMA fighter and actor Tam Khan also called for the release of the Tate brothers following the wiretaps revelations. He also said that the wiretaps have revealed that the “victims plotted to frame the brothers”:
Meanwhile, investigative journalist Sulaiman Ahmed shared a “Tate Mega Thread” to call out the “visceral attack” on the Tate brothers by mainstream and alternative media.
He also slammed prominent news outlets like the BBC and VICE for their coverage of the issue and said that the publications lack “journalistic integrity”:
Tristan and Andrew Tate were arrested in Romania on December 29, 2022, along with two other suspects on charges of alleged human trafficking and forming an alleged organized criminal group. The brothers denied the allegations but were ordered to remain in custody for 30 days.
Twitter reacts to alleged Andrew Tate victim wiretaps
Andrew Tate has continued to make news ever since being arrested in Romania over trafficking allegations. In April 2022, a man allegedly called the U.S. embassy to report that his former American girlfriend was being held captive at the Tate brothers' home in Pipera, Romania.
Romanian police raided Tate’s property and their webcam studio to discover four women at the venue. Two of those women, one American and another Romanian, allegedly told the police they were forcefully held by the Tates.
The allegations prompted a DIICOT investigation and ultimately led to the Tate brothers' arrest in December 2022. Officials accused the Tates of recruiting woman through “loverboy” method and later forcing them to make inappropriate content for social media.
However, an exclusive wiretaps image that recently surfaced online showed that the alleged victims planned to “frame” Tate and his brother and falsely accused them of trafficking. As the wiretaps went viral online, social media users took to Twitter to react to the explosive revelation:
While reactions continue to pour in online, Andrew Tate and his brother continue to remain in police custody in Romania. The Romanian court has also extended the brothers’ pre-trial detention until February 27, 2023.