Next Level Chef season 2 episode 2 release date, time and plot on FOX

Popular reality cooking series Next Level Chef season two aired a brand new episode on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

The one-hour episode featured the remaining cheftestants participating in a series of interesting challenges and creating delicious dishes. The contestants need to secure their safety and keep moving forward to take the coveted title and the $250,000 grand cash prize home.

Episode two of Next Level Chef will feature contestants cooking their best dishes and proving that they are worthy of being in the running for the title. The chefs, divided into three teams, guided by three mentors, Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. It will be interesting to see the kind of creativity and variety that the contestants will display this week.

The premiere episode of the series aired soon after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 10:30 pm on Fox. Viewers were introduced to the contestants and their respective team mentors and had to deliver introductory dishes that displayed their best culinary skills.

What to expect from this week's episode of Next Level Chef season two?

Episode two of Next Level Chef will see the remaining 17 contestants battling it out in a cook-off that will test their culinary abilities. In each episode, the mentors will introduce a particular theme, a cuisine or a specific dish, and the chefs will have to adhere to the same while making the dishes.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Party Like A Guac Star, reads:

"The chefs each prepare a dish from Mexico; one contestant is eliminated."

The upcoming episode of Next Level Chef will have the contestants cook Mexican food. The three teams will cook in a set designed with three separate floors/tiers, each one guided by the three mentors/judges. Tucker, who won the challenge in the previous episode, saved her team, headed by chef Gordon Ramsay. They will be cooking from the top tier this week.

After Kamahlai Stewart from chef Richard Blais' team was eliminated last week, the mentor's team members will be cooking from the bottom tier. Chef Nyesha's team will be cooking from the middle tier.

Cooking in tiers matters because of the elevator, which will slide down each slide, starting from top to bottom. The elevator, containing the ingredients, will stay on each floor for a total of 15 seconds and the contestants will have to pick as many as they can in the given time.

Cause she was for sure carrying Team Ramsay in that first Does Tucker's back hurt?Cause she was for sure carrying Team Ramsay in that first #NextLevelChef challenge! Does Tucker's back hurt?Cause she was for sure carrying Team Ramsay in that first #NextLevelChef challenge! https://t.co/nQKvT5omZf

The top tier contestants that compete on Next Level Chef every week will have the most advantage as they get to pick the ingredients first. So it will be interesting to see how chef Gordon's team fares being on the top floor.

The bottom tier will have to make do with whatever's left after the top two floors have chosen their ingredients. Will chef Richard Blais' team competing in the bottom floor prove themselves or will the shortage of ingredients send one of them home? Only time will tell.

Contestants cooking the top dish from every team on Next Level Chef will gain immunity. The winner of the week will save the entire team and its mentor and take the top-tier position next week. The two fellow mentors will have to choose one contestant from their team to battle it out in the elimination round, following which one chef is eliminated.

Season two of Next Level Chef saw over 15 million viewers tuning in to the premiere after the Super Bowl, as per a report by Deadline. As the season progresses, the interesting format of the show and the delicious dishes will have the fans craving for more. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how the contestants perform.

Don't forget to catch the brand new episode this Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

