"Knew it": The Masked Singer fans correctly guess the identity of Gnome, who got eliminated in episode 1

The Masked Singer season 9 premiered on Fox this Wednesday, February 16, at 8 pm ET.
The episode featured three masked contestants - Medusa, Mustang, and Gnome, who all went up against each other in a singing battle to win the round and ultimately, the trophy. In the first round, the three singers performed separately. However, the Gnome was sent home after he performed his own version of When You're Smiling by Frank Sinatra.
His clues included a yellow umbrella and a trophy with the image of actor Tony Danza, hinting that he is a Tony award winner. It was also revealed that the Gnome was a Kennedy Center honoree and had worked with presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The show-makers also hinted that he had "joked" with Robin Williams and Ben Stiller.
The Masked Singer fans did not take much time to guess that the Gnome - a character with flowers, butterflies and grass all over him - was popular actor Dick Van Dyke.
He is well known for his role in the popular film Mary Poppins, which included the iconic yellow umbrella. He has also featured in Bye Bye Birdie, which earned him a Tony award. His other clues hinted at the time Barack Obama fixed his bow and the time Joe Biden went down on one knee to pay respect to him.
Fans guessed his identity correctly and instantly recognized his unique voice.
The Masked Singer fans amazed as Dick Van Dyke performs on stage at 97 years old
Nicole Scherzinger could not hold back her tears after the Gnome's real identity was revealed. She told Dick Van Dyke:
"The world loves you so much. It's an honor to have you on this show. I can't believe you're here"
Other guests were also shocked to have such an iconic actor perform on stage. The Masked Singer fans praised the legendary actor for participating in the competition at the age of 97. Many deemed him an "icon."
What else happened in the The Masked Singer episode 1 battle royale round?
After Gnome's elimination, Medusa and Mustang competed for their spot in the second episode. They both performed Rihanna's Diamonds and dazzled the judges.
Medusa introduced herself by saying that she was "a dancer in the dark" and her clue box included a true love heart tattoo, along with Greek statues, Buckingham Palace, planets, asteroids, and many more items.
She won the round against Mustang, who was later revealed to be singer Sara Evans. Her hint was that she "almost died" more times than she could count, hinting at her car accident as a child, due to which she had severe leg injuries.
Fresh episodes of The Masked Singer season 9 will air on Fox every Wednesday.