"Knew it": The Masked Singer fans correctly guess the identity of Gnome, who got eliminated in episode 1

The Masked Singer season 9 premiered on Fox this Wednesday, February 16, at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured three masked contestants - Medusa, Mustang, and Gnome, who all went up against each other in a singing battle to win the round and ultimately, the trophy. In the first round, the three singers performed separately. However, the Gnome was sent home after he performed his own version of When You're Smiling by Frank Sinatra.

His clues included a yellow umbrella and a trophy with the image of actor Tony Danza, hinting that he is a Tony award winner. It was also revealed that the Gnome was a Kennedy Center honoree and had worked with presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The show-makers also hinted that he had "joked" with Robin Williams and Ben Stiller.

The Masked Singer fans did not take much time to guess that the Gnome - a character with flowers, butterflies and grass all over him - was popular actor Dick Van Dyke.

He is well known for his role in the popular film Mary Poppins, which included the iconic yellow umbrella. He has also featured in Bye Bye Birdie, which earned him a Tony award. His other clues hinted at the time Barack Obama fixed his bow and the time Joe Biden went down on one knee to pay respect to him.

Fans guessed his identity correctly and instantly recognized his unique voice.

The Masked Singer fans amazed as Dick Van Dyke performs on stage at 97 years old

Nicole Scherzinger could not hold back her tears after the Gnome's real identity was revealed. She told Dick Van Dyke:

"The world loves you so much. It's an honor to have you on this show. I can't believe you're here"

Other guests were also shocked to have such an iconic actor perform on stage. The Masked Singer fans praised the legendary actor for participating in the competition at the age of 97. Many deemed him an "icon."

Lindsey Abrams @lindsabrams I'll take my trophy now. Told you it was Dick Van Dyke #TheMaskedSinger I'll take my trophy now. Told you it was Dick Van Dyke #TheMaskedSinger

Brandy @BrAnDnY twitter.com/BrAnDnY/status… Brandy @BrAnDnY YALL DICK VAN DYKE IS ON THE MASKED SINGER!!!! #TheMaskedSinger YALL DICK VAN DYKE IS ON THE MASKED SINGER!!!! #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/UloZ6FX8RV Told ya'll I know Dick Van Dyke's voice! This man will forever be one of my favorite legends!! #TheMaskedSinger Told ya'll I know Dick Van Dyke's voice! This man will forever be one of my favorite legends!! #TheMaskedSinger twitter.com/BrAnDnY/status…

Ben Diesel @BenDiesel24 They just had the BEST REVEAL EVER on #TheMaskedSinger a absolute icon! He’s doing great too! 97 year old icon!!! So cool to see! Always been a fan of him! They just had the BEST REVEAL EVER on #TheMaskedSinger a absolute icon! He’s doing great too! 97 year old icon!!! So cool to see! Always been a fan of him!

Nikki Sigrist @nicole_sigrist



The absolute legend that is Dick Van Dyke! No one else like him! At 97, he has more energy than all of us! My heart is full of joy seeing him



@MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger twitter.com/maskedsingerfo… The Masked Singer @MaskedSingerFOX

#TheMaskedSinger 🗣 TAKE IT OFF! TAKE IT OFF! 🗣 🗣 TAKE IT OFF! TAKE IT OFF! 🗣#TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/aEi2sC59sf I CALLED IT RIGHT AWAY!!!!The absolute legend that is Dick Van Dyke! No one else like him! At 97, he has more energy than all of us! My heart is full of joy seeing him I CALLED IT RIGHT AWAY!!!!The absolute legend that is Dick Van Dyke! No one else like him! At 97, he has more energy than all of us! My heart is full of joy seeing him ❤️@MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger twitter.com/maskedsingerfo…

Ashley Wolf @ashley_wolf95 1/1 so far on #themaskedsinger @MaskedSingerFOX It won’t last long but I’m proud to have gotten this one right, right out of the gate. 1/1 so far on #themaskedsinger @MaskedSingerFOX It won’t last long but I’m proud to have gotten this one right, right out of the gate.

Ana 🌸💞💐 @photolover82 He’s amazing I can cry I loved Mary Poppins and wow 97?! He looks amazing and he’s so cute his smile 🥹 #TheMaskedSinger He’s amazing I can cry I loved Mary Poppins and wow 97?! He looks amazing and he’s so cute his smile 🥹 #TheMaskedSinger

Jenna ✨❤️ @Adjennalyn91 omg the audience members in that audience are the luckiest people! Dick Van Dyke is a treasure!! #Themaskedsinger omg the audience members in that audience are the luckiest people! Dick Van Dyke is a treasure!! #Themaskedsinger

Emcubed1 @emcubed1 #TheMaskedSinger The internet got it right once again!! Dick Van Dyke!! At 97! Just wow. #TheMaskedSinger The internet got it right once again!! Dick Van Dyke!! At 97! Just wow.

What else happened in the The Masked Singer episode 1 battle royale round?

After Gnome's elimination, Medusa and Mustang competed for their spot in the second episode. They both performed Rihanna's Diamonds and dazzled the judges.

Medusa introduced herself by saying that she was "a dancer in the dark" and her clue box included a true love heart tattoo, along with Greek statues, Buckingham Palace, planets, asteroids, and many more items.

She won the round against Mustang, who was later revealed to be singer Sara Evans. Her hint was that she "almost died" more times than she could count, hinting at her car accident as a child, due to which she had severe leg injuries.

Fresh episodes of The Masked Singer season 9 will air on Fox every Wednesday.

