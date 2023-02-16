Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 episode 4: Release date and time on MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 episode 4, titled Life of a Cornstar, will air on MTV this Thursday, February 16 at 8 pm ET. The episode will also be uploaded to the network's website one day after its television premiere.

Fans can also stream the show on Paramount Plus, Hayu, and Amazon Prime.

The episode will feature Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino's Cornhole Tournament against seven different teams. Other cast members of the show will also reach the venue in matching T-shirts to support him.

What to expect from Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 episode 4?

MTV's description of the upcoming episode reads as:

"Angelina reveals her true feelings for Vinny; a game of truth or dare gets awkward; the cornhole finals are here; The Situation is ready for Jay Cutler."

This week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, female cast members will try to cheer for Mike when he is nowhere to be found. Angelina will also try to greet Jay Cutler, who she had DMed on Instagram with the intention of distracting him, but the latter will ignore her in real life.

Angelina will also reveal her feelings for Vinny in a game or truth and dare, making things very awkward as the latter does not like her "aggressive" way of expressing love. She will also give Vinny another lap dance, for which Nicole will call her "weird." Angelina will be seen calling out Jay for ignoring her and calling him a "skinny version of Vinny."

It is unknown if Deena will join the cast in their planned cheerleading performance, given that her son is not feeling well and she is stuck in New Jersey. Michael will also be seen competing against Jay Cutler.

Recap of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 episode 3

MTV's description of the episode titled Lake Jersey read as:

"An ordinary day at the lake is filled with boating, drinking, fighting, lap dancing and a revelation that leaves the roomies speechless."

Last week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Mike said that Angelina's actions had distracted him and his competitors were all on his mind. He called her out for talking to his competitors without taking his permission. Angelina said that she just wanted to distract Mike's competitors and was instead helping him win the tournament.

Angelina was also shocked to learn that Mike had replied to some messages sent by her ex-husband when he previously denied replying to anything. The two did not make-up in the episode. The cast members played an intense game of the tortila slap challenge, where Angelina hit Vinny multiple times.

The former told her friends that she liked Vinny and even asked him to be physically intimate with her. She gave him a lap dance but Vinny rejected her, stating that her approach was very aggressive. She later asked another cast member why Vinny did not take her seriously and instead treated her as a "joke."

The cast also enjoyed a lunch party together, where Mike revealed that he believed "the Earth is flat." They also shared many of their s*xual stories, much to the disappointment of Snooki.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs every Thursday on MTV at 8 pm ET.

