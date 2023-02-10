"Play hard to get"- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans react as Vinny Guadagnino rejects Angelina Pivarnick's romantic advances

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 3, titled Lake Jersey, aired on MTV on Thursday, February 9 at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured Angelina Pivarnick giving Vinny Guadagnino a lap dance as she tried to take him down to the "smush room" where they could get intimate. Angelina admitted that she wanted to date Vinny, whom she had known since middle school, because she had started to like him.

However, Vinny stated that Angelina was being "too aggressive" and "rough" while trying to flirt with him. She even exposed herself in front of him and fed him a banana while giving him the lap dance. Later, she sat on his face and Pauly D. joked that he would pay someone not to get "such a lap dance."

Vinny stated that Angelina was literally stepping on his bones. Angelina tried not to react after his denial but asked Pauly D. what she could do for Vinny to take her seriously.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans wanted Vinny and Angelina to date and asked the latter to play "hard to get."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans want Angelina and Vinny to date in the future

Angelina said that she and Vinny were "Ross and Rachel of Friends" and were meant to be together. She got emotional in a confessional and asked her friend why Vinny thought of her as a "joke."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans found Angelina's lap dance to be very humorous. They also supported her and said that she and Vinny would make a very nice couple.

tori @housesofhilton i feel like they got some chemistry angelina getting emotional about vinny kinda got me so emotional tooi feel like they got some chemistry #JSFamilyVacation angelina getting emotional about vinny kinda got me so emotional too 😭😭😭 i feel like they got some chemistry #JSFamilyVacation

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

Angelina is letting her wall down about her feelings for Vinny. If she would soften up a little and be real about it in front of him, you never know...

#JSFamilyVacation This is... WoW.Angelina is letting her wall down about her feelings for Vinny. If she would soften up a little and be real about it in front of him, you never know... This is... WoW. Angelina is letting her wall down about her feelings for Vinny. If she would soften up a little and be real about it in front of him, you never know...#JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/ktdUbk3fFs

biggest bully in hollywood @dontactivateme We need to stop trying to make Vinny and Angelina happen. We all know the Ross and Rachel are actually Vinny and Snooki #JSFamilyVacation We need to stop trying to make Vinny and Angelina happen. We all know the Ross and Rachel are actually Vinny and Snooki #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/xk9JGAMjiM

What happened on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 3?

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"An ordinary day at the lake is filled with boating, drinking, fighting, lap dancing and a revelation that leaves the roomies speechless."

This week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike called Angelina "toxic" for distracting him when he was trying to prepare for his SuperHole championship. Angelina had DMed each of Mike's competitors to understand their strategy and Mike felt that it was "messy".

He asked her why she did not inform him before messaging everyone. They later got into a dispute as Mike admitted that he responded to a text from Angelina's husband.

The cast went on a lunch party together, where Mike said that he did not believe that the Earth was round and thought they were living in a simulation. The cast also shared some awkward s*x stories, much to the disappointment of Jenni. Meanwhile, Deena was unable to come to North Carolina because her son was sick.

MTV airs fresh episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes