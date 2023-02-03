Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 2, titled Sliding into DMs, aired on MTV this Thursday, February 2 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, the girls were seen making plans to cheer for Mike, who was soon going to compete in ESPN's Super Hole 3 Corn Hole Championships. However, Angelina Pivarnick decided to take it up a notch and wanted to throw the other team off their game.

She planned on distracting the other team members by sending them dms as she felt that no one would be able to resist her.

She even joked about not cheerleading for Mike and instead wearing ni*ple pasties so that the competing team members thought that she was flashing them. Angelina arrived late to practice and did not even know the basic cheerleading terms like "formation."

She did, however, impress two young girls (including Snooki's daughter), who began to twerk after seeing her.

She refused to take an "early morning" flight with other girls and said that she was not a "daytime b**ch," instead taking a night flight with Nicole.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans laughed at Angelina's actions and called her a "cool aunt."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans praise Angelina for ignoring a stalker

Angelina also admitted that, other than messaging Jay Cutler, she followed every member of the seven teams who are competing against Mike on Twitter. She said that almost all of them followed her back and that she had been talking to them on personal messages.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans were impressed with Angelina's attitude and performance in the new season. They also praised her for ignoring a girl who was stalking her and accused her of sleeping with her boyfriend.

Others were tense about Angelina's personal information being with a stranger, but the latter said that lots of people had her phone number and that the other girl was simply "underneath her shoe."

How did Mike react to Angelina DMing each of his competitors on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode 2?

Nicole knew that Angelina had messaged Jay Cutler but did not know that Angelina had followed each player following the tournament's official website. Mike was hurt to learn about this as he felt that the other players could get into Angelina's mind now.

Some players even made plans to meet Angelina after the competition, which made Vinny laugh as he joked that she was going to score more than Mike himself. Mike said that this was the definition of "messy" and it made him go "out of his zone." He called out Angelina for "distracting" him instead of the other players with her plan.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

