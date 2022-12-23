When is the “Jerzday”? Jersey Shore Family Vacation's new season trailer reveals release date and more details

MTV hit series Jersey Shore Family Vacation is back with a new series. Jerzdays will be back with one vacation after another on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on the network. For the first time, the "Shore" family fist pumps across the USA with epic parties in North Carolina, New Orleans, and more.

(Image via Jersey Shore/YouTube)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the #1 reality series with young adults, will once again see Deena Cortese, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino and Jenni "J Woww" Farley as the cast members on the show.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 promises new drama

The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation promises new drama among the show's cast members. They will continue to bond, bicker, and drink as they head to new locations for their vacations. The synopsis of the show reads:

“Following an explosive season five that tested friendships like never before, "Jerzdays" are back with one vacation after another as the "Shore" family fist pumps their way across the country for the first time ever.

It further says:

"Between hitting wine country for the launch of Nicole's new wine label and South Carolina for Mike's celebrity cornhole tournament to the final stop in New Orleans for a jaw-dropping extended-family getaway - the squad continues to take every trip up a notch.”

However, things will change for Mike and Lauren as the pair prepares to welcome their second child. Last month, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby girl, a younger sister to their 19-month-old son Romeo Reign.

Even Vinny will be seen in a new avatar with his dancing debut on ABC's Dancing with The Stars. Newly divorced Angelina, on the other hand, will be looking for love in the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Sparks might fly between Vinny and his old flame Angelina post her divorce as during a wine-fueled girl talk session with Angelina, Snooki says.

" You like him. Just say it. You like Vinny."

But Angelina neither confirms nor denies her possible attraction to her co-star. And as always, the group will get involved in some new drama, leading up to a bombshell no one saw coming.

Cast member Ronnie Oritiz-Magro might not be a part of the cross-country trip, as per the trailer of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. MTV had previously stated that Ronnie would no longer be part of the show after his April 2021 arrest to address his mental health issues.

In April 2021, Ronnie was arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence in Los Angeles. However, he avoided jail after the judge in September determined that the time he spent in treatment was enough to forgo a sentence behind bars.

Earlier, he had pled no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest from an October 2019 incident in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles. At the time, police were called to a home where Ronnie, his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley and then 20-month-old Ariana were staying.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by Frank Miccolis, SallyAnn Salsano, and Velia Lopez for 495 Productions. Jacquelyn French serves as Executive Producer for MTV.

Tune in to MTV on Thursday, January 26, to watch the all-new Jersey Shore Family Vacation season.

Poll : 0 votes