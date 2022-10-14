"They’re being vulnerable": Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans admire Angelina and Vinny opening up and having a decent conversation 

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned for its season 5 finale episode on Thursday night, and it was nothing short of entertaining. For once, most of the drama was kept aside as the group enjoyed 'V Day,' a day that celebrated Vinny. While it was all fun and games, one thing that stood out was Angelina and Vinny's civil conversation.

Episode 29 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showcased Vinny throwing a fun party on the final night of their holiday. While there were some entertaining moments, one thing that kept worrying Angelina throughout the holiday was the thought of going back to her house alone and the ongoing divorce between her and Chris.

This week, apart from opening up to Deena, Angelina also opened up to Vinny about living alone. Vinny also spoke to Angelina about loving the single life and how she should do the same. Fans who witnessed the duo have a civil conversation for the first time took to social media to share their opinions.

Alana @Alana28191162 Vinny and Angelina relationship when they’re being vulnerable is so cute #JSFamilyVacation Vinny and Angelina relationship when they’re being vulnerable is so cute #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/BSyqkoxKo4

Angelina and Vinny bond over their single life in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Despite all the drama since Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 premiered, Angelina now dreads returning to her big house and staying alone. Earlier in the episode, she spoke to Deena about how she knows she will soon have to sign the divorce papers.

However, Angelina shared that she mainly bought such a big house because she wanted to start a family with Chris after they got married. But she didn't expect her marriage to fail.

While packing her clothes, The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star asked Vinny if he pictured just one person living there when he first saw her house.

Vinny shared,

"No, definitely not. And it's not even about the house, it's the location. It's like boring."

Angelina opened up to Vinny and shared,

"I see every morning at 7 am, a yellow school bus stop in front of my house. And all-everybody, all the houses around me, surrounding me, all their kids come out, and all the kids go in that bus."

Vinny told Angelina that he didn't picture her living in the suburbs but somewhere closer to the city. He opened up and shared how he had also moved from the suburbs to the city and loved it.

"You have everything at your fingertips, like the best gyms, the best clubs, best restaurants, or just get an Uber and it's five minutes away. You meet new people and your mind is constantly stimulated."

After her conversation with Vinny, Angelina shared that despite the drama between them, she knew that Vinny would be there to help her in her time of need. She also appreciated him and shared that "he's giving me advice."

Fans who watched the two have a civil conversation for the first time in forever took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans love that Angelina and Vinny had a decent conversation in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Taking to Twitter, fans admired the duo for their heart-to-heart conversation and appreciated the fact that they were opening up their vulnerable side to each other.

Karl Sakura @AznEmpress30 Vinny and Angelina having that serious talk is nice to see that they didn't argue #JSFamilyVacation Vinny and Angelina having that serious talk is nice to see that they didn't argue #JSFamilyVacation

Jess @jdyeww I really like when Vinny and Angelina just have normal conversations. #JSFamilyVacation I really like when Vinny and Angelina just have normal conversations. #JSFamilyVacation

Kris @OhHiimKRIS Love seeing this moment between Angelina and Vinny #JSFamilyVacation Love seeing this moment between Angelina and Vinny #JSFamilyVacation

DMARI71 @dmari71 Love the conversation between @angelinamtvjs @VINNYGUADAGNINO glad to see how Vinny is there for Angelina! It’s good to see the bright side of things!!!!! #JSFamilyVacation Love the conversation between @angelinamtvjs @VINNYGUADAGNINO glad to see how Vinny is there for Angelina! It’s good to see the bright side of things!!!!! #JSFamilyVacation

~ kenz ⚯͛ @dyIogrande a normal conversation between angelina and vinny we love to see it #JSFamilyVacation a normal conversation between angelina and vinny we love to see it #JSFamilyVacation

Adera Joy @Aderabaybee Vinny and Angelina are a funny duo too, they just need to stop fighting it. They could be the funniest best friends #jsfamilyvacation Vinny and Angelina are a funny duo too, they just need to stop fighting it. They could be the funniest best friends #jsfamilyvacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

