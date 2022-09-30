"She definitely overreacted": Why are fans slamming Nikki in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Episode 27?

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 returned for an all-new episode on Thursday night, September 29, 2022, and it was replete with drama. After a fun-filled day out, things took a surprising turn when matters got out of hand between Angelina and Vinny. However, when Nikki got caught in the crossfire, she didn't shy away from taking charge of the situation.

Episode 27 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showcased Angelina and Nikki getting into an argument when the former accidentally threw water at the latter, however, the original target was Vinny. Nikki was furious and decided to retaliate and, in return, threw water at Angelina's face.

Being her usual self, Angelina didn't let go and decided to retaliate again by taking a glass of wine and throwing it at Nikki. This was when things started to get out of control. Nikki wanted to get back at Angelina and doused the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star with a bottle of red wine.

Fans who witnessed the entire drama unfold took to social media to share their opinions. While some shared that Angelina didn't have to pour wine on Nikki, many slammed the latter, claiming that she was the one who overreacted.

If you're curious to discover what led to this drama and why fans blame Nikki for overreacting, scroll down.

Nikki faces backlash from fans after drama erupts on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Nikki, claiming she was overreacting. They shared that Angelina barely threw a few drops of water on Nikki and that it didn't justify Nikki retaliation. Some also added that if it was Jenni or Deena, Nikki wouldn't have reacted the way she did towards Angelina.

🌸 @swtduh Nikki barely got wet from the water… she definitely overreacted #JSFamilyVacation Nikki barely got wet from the water… she definitely overreacted #JSFamilyVacation

Cloud9ineDreams💫 @Cloud9ineDreams i understand where angelina is coming from in the sense that at first @angelinamtvjs did not intentionally throw water at nikki…once nikki threw water at Angelina’s face that’s where the disrespect began #jsfamilyvacation i understand where angelina is coming from in the sense that at first @angelinamtvjs did not intentionally throw water at nikki…once nikki threw water at Angelina’s face that’s where the disrespect began #jsfamilyvacation

EricaChristine @ericazimm1 Nikki should of stayed out of that..sorry not sorry #JSFamilyVacation Nikki should of stayed out of that..sorry not sorry #JSFamilyVacation

♡ @mahree_xo Sorry but Nikki shouldn’t have gotten involved. Angelina and Vinny have their way of fighting and she got involved when she shouldn’t have. Sorry 🤷🏼‍♀️ #JSFamilyVacation Sorry but Nikki shouldn’t have gotten involved. Angelina and Vinny have their way of fighting and she got involved when she shouldn’t have. Sorry 🤷🏼‍♀️#JSFamilyVacation

Cloud9ineDreams💫 @Cloud9ineDreams I think nikki kinda overreacted…it was just water at first and then she decided to throw water at angelina’s face but angelina shouldn’t have thrown wine back #jsfamilyvacation I think nikki kinda overreacted…it was just water at first and then she decided to throw water at angelina’s face but angelina shouldn’t have thrown wine back #jsfamilyvacation

6:38💙♋️♎️ @CMCMRB I’m going with @angelinamtvjs on this. Nikki just happened to be near Vinny with the water. She didn’t have to throw water back. #JSFamilyVacation I’m going with @angelinamtvjs on this. Nikki just happened to be near Vinny with the water. She didn’t have to throw water back. #JSFamilyVacation

Ivette @eve_215 Nikki be acting so superior to Angelina, like girl you watched 6 seasons of jersey shore and and said yeah that's the man I want to be with, had you crying for 3 seasons begging to pick you 🙄 #JSFamilyVacation Nikki be acting so superior to Angelina, like girl you watched 6 seasons of jersey shore and and said yeah that's the man I want to be with, had you crying for 3 seasons begging to pick you 🙄 #JSFamilyVacation

Nea @nea_louiseee If Jenni or Deena did that to Vinny, Nikki wouldn’t have retaliated. Just proves that all they do is view @angelinamtvjs as a joke and always bully her. #JSFamilyVacation If Jenni or Deena did that to Vinny, Nikki wouldn’t have retaliated. Just proves that all they do is view @angelinamtvjs as a joke and always bully her. #JSFamilyVacation

BrieCry @empath4life212 Honestly tho..on the real...its just wine. Calm down. This is not a life or death situation. I kinda just think nikki over reacted...and we all how know Angelina can be. #jsfamilyvacation Honestly tho..on the real...its just wine. Calm down. This is not a life or death situation. I kinda just think nikki over reacted...and we all how know Angelina can be. #jsfamilyvacation

Catalina @Naes0ul Nikki took it to another level over an accident.. #JSfamilyvacation Nikki took it to another level over an accident.. #JSfamilyvacation

myeu4phoria🌌 @myeu4phoria

#jsfamilyvacation Nikki shouldnt have thrown water at Angelina. The water was intended for Vinny and its not like she intentionally went to pour it directly at Nikki. Nikki shouldnt have thrown water at Angelina. The water was intended for Vinny and its not like she intentionally went to pour it directly at Nikki. #jsfamilyvacation https://t.co/9qOAgLl5si

Here's what happened this week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation:

The entire backstory of why Angelina threw water went back to a bet Vinny made with her. When the episode aired last week, the cast members went to Nick Cannon's restaurant. They played a game of Wild N Out where it was boys vs. girls.

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore see you next, jerzday if you thought this week on #jsfamilyvacation was wild, things are really starting to spiral.see you next, jerzday if you thought this week on #jsfamilyvacation was wild, things are really starting to spiral. 🌀😳 see you next, jerzday 👀 https://t.co/RfFuyrWgUL

If the girls won, Vinny had to upload an appreciation post for Angelina on his Instagram page. Luckily, the ladies won, and Vinny was forced to maintain his bet, although he tried to play it off.

Vinny took to his Instagram profile and uploaded a picture of him kissing Angelina on her cheek. He also wrote a beautiful caption that compared her to the moon and stars. However, when his followers started to spam him with messages about his story, Vinny uploaded another story that said "JK."

Angelina, who saw Vinny's second story while she was in the confessional, immediately ran out and threw water on him. It was during this time that Nikki got caught in the crossfire and the entire drama got out of hand. As fans proclaimed, matters escalated out of proportion - and most of it was surely uncalled for.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

