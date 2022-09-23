"#Vingelina is going to happen" - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans ship Vinny and Angelina in Episode 26

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned for an all-new episode on Thursday night, September 22, 2022. Although the group came together for a vacation, they seemed to be more interested in encouraging Vinny and Angelina to become a couple. Apart from the cast members themselves, even fans took to social media claiming they shipped them as a couple.

Titled Wild 'N Out: Jersey Style, Episode 26 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showcased Deena planning a 'Family Fun Day' for the group. During their day out, Angelina found herself thinking about how she missed having a family and seeing everybody else there as a couple made her reflect on her choices.

Deena and the remaining Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars felt bad for her, and they were looking for ways to get Angelina and Vinny to couple up. Deena even took things to the next level by picking out Angelina and Vinny's t-shirts for their day out.

Despite the group's constant efforts to get Angelina and Vinny to give each other a chance, Vinny shared that "Vingelina" would never happen. However, the cast and fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are not ready to give up.

Fans ship Angelina and Vinny in Episode 26 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that #Vingelina was going to happen, claiming that the pros of Vinny dating Angelina would outweigh the cons. Meanwhile, a few other fans added that the two of them were cute together.

"#Vingelina is not a thing": Vinny claims that he and Angelina will never get together

While the ladies were at the pool, Pauly D and Vinny decided to have some bro time together and chill in the room. During their conversation, Pauly D asked Vinny to list out the pros and cons of being with Angelina.

Under the pros, Vinny said:

"She owns a home. She likes animals. Allegedly she has a WAP."

When Vinny's last statement of allegedly having been intimate with Angelina was brought up by Pauly, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star told his friend not to get any ideas since he and Angelina weren't compatible.

During his confessional, Vinny shared:

"Like it's not happening. Vingelina is not a thing, and it's not going to happen."

When it came to the cons, Vinny believed that Angelina cussed too much. He joked that she had 40 side pieces. He also added that Angelina could throw a drink at anybody if she put her mind to it. Pauly joked and asked Vinny if this would be a problem if he was on a date with Angelina. Vinny added that he was torn between the pros and cons of dating Angelina.

Although Vinny insisted that nothing would happen between him and Angelina, the rest of the cast seemed to think otherwise.

More drama is set to unfold when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns next week. The famed reality TV series airs every Thursday night at 8:00 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

