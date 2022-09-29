What time will Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 27 return? Plot, release date, and more details explored

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is all set to return with an all-new episode on Thursday, September 29, at 8 pm ET. Season 5 of the famed reality TV series might be nearing its end, but the drama is still at an all-time high. Viewers can also expect more drama in the forthcoming episode, where Angelina crosses her breaking point.

The official synopsis for the famed reality TV show reads:

"The squad heads out on new adventures as trips to El Paso, Texas, and San Diego uncover marriage woes and open old wounds that threaten to widen the roommates' biggest rifts."

Episode 27 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will feature the cast members continuing their vacation in San Diego. After spending a fun-filled day together, things seemed to be tense between Angelina and Vinny. But following a sneak peek that aired last week, the series showcased an unexpected turn that even the cast members did not expect.

With little to no time left for the series to air with the forthcoming episode, here's everything you can expect from it.

What can fans expect to see in episode 27 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Last week's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation ended with the stars returning after a night out. But a sneak peek that aired after the episode ended showcased Angelina breaking down and crying in front of Deena.

The preview begins with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star sharing,

"I can't keep doing this anymore."

Deena can be seen responding to Angelina, telling her that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star didn't look like she was well. The scene then cuts to Mike telling the cast members that there will be "beef on the streets" soon.

Meanwhile, during the confessional, Vinny told the cameras that Angelina looked like she was unraveling a little bit. The preview then showcased Angelina's sudden outburst and walking into the room where her friends were. She then poured a glass of wine on Vinny, shocking everyone.

Angelina then walked back into another room, shut the door, and blocked anyone else from entering the room. Deena looked too shocked to process what was happening and questioned if she was being pranked.

Who are the cast members appearing in Season 5 part 2?

The cast members of the famed reality TV series includes:

Angelina Pivarnick

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley

Deena Cortese

Vinny Guadagnino

Pauly DelVecchio

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Zack ’24’ Carpinello

Chris Larangeira

Nikki Hall

Chris Buckner

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

Lauren Sorrentino

Apart from the returning cast members, viewers also got to see Ronnie Ortiz-Magro make an appearance on the show. He temporarily quit the show citing mental health reasons. Fans also got to see Vinny's uncle, Uncle Nino, appear in an episode during the season.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs new episodes every Thursday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

