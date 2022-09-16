"Bless your heart" - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans get emotional after Uncle Nino opens up about his first wife

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned for an all-new episode on Thursday night, September 15, 2022, for an all-new episode and this week, Uncle Nino arrived in San Diego to spend time with the cast members.

With the drama put aside, episode 25 was more entertaining with the cast members trying to make Vinny and Angelina make out.

While fans shipped Vinny and Angelina, they were also glad to see Uncle Nino visit. But what shocked them to witness was Uncle Nino's emotional side.

In a conversation with Angelina about his relationship and divorce, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star opened up about how he was still not over his first wife although he was married after that as well.

Fans who watched Uncle Nino open up about his past got emotional and took to social media to share their opinions.

Uncle Nino opens up about his first wife to Angelina in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nino Giaimo is Vinny's uncle and he joined the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars while they were in San Diego. Things started out fun when they all went on a gondola ride. Vinny started to boast about how he had been with over 300 women and Uncle Nino with over 500 women.

But Uncle Nino was quick to correct his nephew. He revealed:

“I'd say 3,000, easy. Six a week for 12 years straight. You do the math.”

Uncle Nino is known for his comedy and wit. He always knows how to lighten the mood and get a laugh out of everyone. But much to everyone's surprise, he seemed to get serious when he was alone with Angelina.

Angelina was undergoing her own divorce from her estranged husband, Chris. So to find out how Uncle Nino recovered from his first divorce, she asked him:

"You've also been divorced. Was it hard for you or were you just, like, done."

Uncle Nino shared that the first time he got divorced he was depressed. But when it came to his second marriage, he shared that he was happy to get out of it. Angelina was quick to ask him why he was depressed after his first marriage. Emotionally, Uncle Nino revealed:

"There was too much love, too deep, too personal. That was my heart and my soul. It's a sad story, but she couldn't have any kids."

During her confessional, Angelina shared that Nino had been through a lot and it was very clear that he still loved his first wife despite everything. He opened up and shared that his first wife wanted to be friends with him, but he couldn't put his heart to just be friends with her. He said:

"I loved her too much."

Fans who witnessed Uncle Nino open up about his past took to social media to send their hearts out to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

Fans send their love to Uncle Nino after he opened up about his first wife in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Taking to Twitter, fans shared the bonding moment with Angelina and Uncle Nino was cute. Others also added that they hadn't seen this side of him before.

Ivette @eve_215 That bonding moment with uncle nino and Ange was cute 🥺 #jsfamilyvacation That bonding moment with uncle nino and Ange was cute 🥺 #jsfamilyvacation

Samantha Perry @Sammy_Lynn_P Wow. Uncle Nino just went next level deep right now. In all seriousness. #JSFamilyVacation Wow. Uncle Nino just went next level deep right now. In all seriousness. #JSFamilyVacation

Nida @nidzi1k @JJRiot88 @angelinamtvjs I know. It’s so nice to see this vulnerable and down to earth uncle Nino. He’s got some good advice. I like this conversation with Angelina and uncle Nino #JSFamilyVacation @JJRiot88 @angelinamtvjs I know. It’s so nice to see this vulnerable and down to earth uncle Nino. He’s got some good advice. I like this conversation with Angelina and uncle Nino #JSFamilyVacation

♓Tisha🐞🌻 @MzTeE8205 Good to see that side of Uncle Nino #JSFamilyVacation Good to see that side of Uncle Nino #JSFamilyVacation

ol n0 @ohno_locos #JSFamilyVacation Uncle nino dam I didn’t know my heart Uncle nino dam I didn’t know my heart ❤️#JSFamilyVacation

Isiah Holliday❌ @holliday_isiah This is a side of Nino we never seen before,it’s amazing #JSFamilyVacation This is a side of Nino we never seen before,it’s amazing #JSFamilyVacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs new episodes every Thursday night at 8:00 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

