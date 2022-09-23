"That was rotten timing": Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans send their hearts out to Jenni after she gets sick 

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned for an all-new episode on Thursday night, September 22, 2022, and was entertaining. Sadly, the fun ended for Jenni after she suffered from severe pain in her stomach. As a result, Jenni had to excuse herself from the trip to head to the hospital.

Titled Wild 'N Out: Jersey Style, episode 26 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featured Jenni getting excited for Family Fun Day, but sadly when they were on the boat, she suddenly experienced a sharp pain in her stomach. Although she tried to control it, when they returned to their hotel in San Diego, she couldn't handle it anymore.

After witnessing Jenni suffer, fans on social media sent their hearts to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

Fans hope Jenni has a speedy recovery in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Taking to Twitter, fans speculated if Jenni needed her appendix to be surgically removed. Some also wished the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star a speedy recovery and hoped her health wasn't in danger.

Here's more information on what happened to Jenni

After returning from their boat trip, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars decided to go for a dip in the pool. While walking back to her room, they noticed she was clutching her stomach and walking slowly. When asked about this, Jenni shared,

"I've just been having a really bad pain. This last two days I've developed this really dull pain on my right side. But today, on the boat, it like turned into a this really sharp cramp, almost like a stabbing pain. I might have to talk to a doctor and hopefully figure it out."

While the remaining ladies were having a drink and talking by the pool, Jenni wreathed in pain. Deena shared that they would take Jenni to the hospital and ensure it wasn't her appendix causing the trouble.

Jenni shared,

"I got to keep pressure on it. It feels like it's gonna explode. It's really sharp in my abdomen. I'm gonna go get a CT scan just to make sure it's not appendicitus, because it's right above my appendix."

During her confessional, Jenni shared that the pain was progressively getting worse. Previously, in similar situations, she would jokingly say,

"Oh it's my liver failure".

After the boat trip, she was taken aback by the magnitude of the pain and proclaimed,

"Oh my God, is my liver actually failing?"

Jenni continued to share that she had been experiencing the pain for a couple of weeks, but it had gotten worse in this particular instance.

After reaching the hospital, Jenni was diagnosed with a spot above her appendix, entailing surgery. Jenni was also worried about their kids, as it would be difficult for her to leave them and undergo surgery.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information. People who absolutely adore drama can follow this show to get their daily dose of entertainment.

