What time will Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 28 return? Plot, release date, and more details explored

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 is all set to air with a brand new episode on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 8 pm ET. With the season almost coming to an end, the drama remains at an all-time high. In the forthcoming episode, viewers can witness Angelina owning up to her mistakes and taking accountability for what happened between her and Nikki.

The official synopsis for the famed reality TV series reads,

"The squad heads out on new adventures as trips to El Paso, Texas, and San Diego uncover marriage woes and open old wounds that threaten to widen the roommates' biggest rifts."

According to the preview clip, Episode 28 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will showcase the cast members continuing their vacation in San Diego. After last week's massive lash-out between Nikki, Pauly, and Angelina, things were still tense. Angelina had everyone against her. Only Deena and her husband were beside her trying to convince the star to stay back.

The unexpected breakout of the argument also made Jenni feel grateful that she was in the hospital and didn't have to witness what went down between Angelina and Nikki.

With little to no time left for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to air with the forthcoming episode, here's everything you can expect from it.

What can viewers expect to see in episode 28 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore

get ready for a new the wine stains may never fade, but the fam is ready to move on.get ready for a new #jsfamilyvacation , tomorrow at 8/7c on @mtv! the wine stains may never fade, but the fam is ready to move on. 🍷get ready for a new #jsfamilyvacation, tomorrow at 8/7c on @mtv! 💥 https://t.co/PhQzQuUxDR

Last week's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation ended with Angelina and Nikki getting into a massive confrontation. Angelina got mad at Vinny because he went against his words and backed out of the bet, which started as a joke between them.

Noticing that Vinny had removed the post he had put up on Instagram appreciating her and adding a "JK" on his story drove Angelina mad. She went to throw water on him, but accidentally a few drops of water fell on Nikki. This made Nikki angry with Angelina, and she retaliated by throwing a water bottle at her face.

Angelina was stunned and took a glass of wine near her and threw it at Nikki, who poured a bottle of wine on Angelina. Episode 28 will kick off where it ended last week. While Mike, Vinny, Jenni, and Lauren expect Angelina to blame Vinny for what happened, she does the opposite.

In a sneak peek, Angelina can be seen going to Nikki and Pauly's room. She apologized to Nikki for overreacting and claimed that she didn't know it was a glass of wine she threw on her.

Pauly was shocked to see that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star owned up to her mistake and took accountability for what happened instead of blaming Vinny for it. During his confessional, he shared that this was a new side of her that he had not seen before.

Who are the cast members appearing in Season 5 part 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

The cast members of the famed reality TV series include:

Angelina Pivarnick

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley

Deena Cortese

Vinny Guadagnino

Pauly DelVecchio

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Zack ’24’ Carpinello

Chris Larangeira

Nikki Hall

Chris Buckner

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

Lauren Sorrentino

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs new episodes every Thursday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

