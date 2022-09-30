"They are bullying Angelina": Fans side with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star after drama erupts between her and Nikki

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 returned with another episode on Thursday night, September 29, 2022. Although the series is coming to an end, the drama is still at an all-time high. Things got out of hand this week after Angelina accidentally threw water on Nikki when it was targeted at Vinny.

This resulted in the entire group, with the exception of Deena and her husband, blaming Angelina for the entire ordeal. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star couldn't take it anymore and broke down in front of her two friends, revealing that it was too much for her to take.

Fans who witnessed the entire situation sided with Angelina. Many also added that she was being bullied by other cast members of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Read on to learn more about why fans are siding with Angelina and what happened this week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5.

Fans side with Angelina after things go out of control on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5, Episode 27

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that the rest of the group was bullying Angelina and that they were ganging up on her. Many also added that if someone else had to spill water on Nikki, the situation wouldn't have escalated the way it did. A few other fans also shared that Angelina was the one who always apologized to them, but this time, they owed her an apology.

KaleefPHL @feilak215 I don’t like how they all gang up on Angelina #JSFamilyVacation I don’t like how they all gang up on Angelina #JSFamilyVacation

Ivette @eve_215 They always speak on Angelina's reaction, but they the one that start with her first, she's clearly their punching bag, the pun to all their corny jokes, none speak about their relationships #JSFamilyVacation They always speak on Angelina's reaction, but they the one that start with her first, she's clearly their punching bag, the pun to all their corny jokes, none speak about their relationships #JSFamilyVacation

@TORI305 @TORIL210 They alllll gang up on Angelina . Except Deena & her husband . None of them are friends to her #JSFamilyVacation They alllll gang up on Angelina . Except Deena & her husband . None of them are friends to her #JSFamilyVacation

KaleefPHL @feilak215 A little water got on her she threw the entire water on top of Angelina head. Can’t put this entirely on Angelina #JSFamilyVacation A little water got on her she threw the entire water on top of Angelina head. Can’t put this entirely on Angelina #JSFamilyVacation

Samantha Moncion @number1Sammm I am disappointed with @MTVSorrentino . I wish he was more compassionate with Angelina. She is supposed to be family… #JSFamilyVacation I am disappointed with @MTVSorrentino. I wish he was more compassionate with Angelina. She is supposed to be family… #JSFamilyVacation

Lizzie McGuire @lizziiemcguiire #jsfamilyvacation Okay but Nikki just over reacted. Clearly Angelina didn’t intend to hit her with water. She was going after vinny. So Nikki taking it further was uncalled for. And they to paint Angelina in a bad light? No fuck that #Jerseyshore #jsfamilyvacation Okay but Nikki just over reacted. Clearly Angelina didn’t intend to hit her with water. She was going after vinny. So Nikki taking it further was uncalled for. And they to paint Angelina in a bad light? No fuck that #Jerseyshore

CAROL ANTHONY @CAROLA20446634 I think Nikki is at fault. It was only water the first time and Nikki three a whole bottle in Angelena's face. I feel sorry for Angelina's. Vinnie us the biggest jerk if all he always starts crap #JSFamilyVacation I think Nikki is at fault. It was only water the first time and Nikki three a whole bottle in Angelena's face. I feel sorry for Angelina's. Vinnie us the biggest jerk if all he always starts crap #JSFamilyVacation

Evelyn (NOT REAL) @angeIicdarIing How about we all ditch the show till they all stop ganging up on Angelina? #JSFamilyVacation How about we all ditch the show till they all stop ganging up on Angelina? #JSFamilyVacation

madisyn @madxczar Yeah gotta side with Angelina on this one… she wasn’t in the right to throw water on Vinny but Nikki barely got any water on her from that and then threw water in Angelina’s face? SMFH ! #JSFamilyVacation Yeah gotta side with Angelina on this one… she wasn’t in the right to throw water on Vinny but Nikki barely got any water on her from that and then threw water in Angelina’s face? SMFH ! #JSFamilyVacation

Here's what led to the drama that unraveled this week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Things started to go downhill when Vinny lost a bet against Angelina and denied that he ever agreed to anything of that sort. The bet was if the ladies won against the men at the Wild n Out, Vinny would upload an appreciation post for Angelina on his Instagram profile.

After much convincing, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star agreed to upload a story appreciating Angelina. He uploaded a picture of him kissing her on the cheek and captioned it by comparing her to the moon and stars. Angelina, who was raving about it in the confession room, noticed that Vinny uploaded another story shortly and captioned it with "JK," which stands for "just kidding."

This made Angelina furious, after which she opened the door and threw a bottle of water at Vinny. While she aimed to only pour water on him, it spilled on Nikki since she was beside him. The latter didn't like the fact that a few drops spilled on her and she retaliated by opening a water bottle and throwing it in Angelina's face.

Angelina was shocked and immediately took a glass of wine to throw it at Nikki. The second she realized it was wine, she ran back into the confession room and locked herself.

Jersey Shore @JerseyShore see you next, jerzday if you thought this week on #jsfamilyvacation was wild, things are really starting to spiral.see you next, jerzday if you thought this week on #jsfamilyvacation was wild, things are really starting to spiral. 🌀😳 see you next, jerzday 👀 https://t.co/RfFuyrWgUL

Nikki's boyfriend, Pauky D, broke the door and poured an entire bottle of wine on Angelina's head. The latter couldn't take it anymore and ended up breaking down in front of Deena and her husband. She claimed that couldn't take it anymore and wanted to go home.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

