"That was scary": Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans condemn Pauly D for breaking down the confession room door 

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned for an all-new thrilling episode on Thursday, September 29, 2022. This week, the drama only got intense after things went south between Angelina and Nikki in an unprecedented argument. However, fans didn't expect was to see Pauly D go all ballistic and break down the confession room to defend Nikki.
Episode 27 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featured Angelina at the center of drama yet again. Things went downhill when Angelina splashed some water on Pauly D's girlfriend, Nikki, by mistake. The former intended to pour it over Vinny, but since Nikki was beside him, a few drops splashed on her.
This resulted in Nikki splashing an entire bottle of water on Angelina's face. Shocked, the latter took a glass of wine beside her and threw it on Nikki. Only after she threw it did the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star realize it was wine. She immediately locked herself in the confession room.
To defend his girlfriend, Pauly D then bashed and broke the door open. Nikki immediately poured an entire bottle of wine on Angelina while the former's boyfriend yelled at her for pouring wine on his girlfriend.
Fans who witnessed the entire drama took to social media to criticize Paul D and his hostile actions.
Pauly D faces backlash from fans for breaking open the door on Episode 27 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5
Fans took to Twitter to slam Pauly D, claiming it was scary and aggressive to see him bash open the door. They also added that Angelina was right behind the door and questioned what if something had to happen to her.
Here's what happened this week in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Season 5, Episode 27
After Nikki poured a bottle of wine on Angelina, Pauly D continued to yell at the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who was too shocked to process what had happened. Meanwhile, Pauly D, Nikki, Vinny, Mike, and Lauren walked out of the room, blaming Angelina for the drama.
The only two people to support Angelina were Deena and her husband. Angelina couldn't control herself anymore and broke down crying. She shared to the couple that she just wanted to go back home because she felt like she had no one for her on this show. She added that she couldn't do it anymore and didn't want to apologize to Pauly D and Nikki, claiming it was not her fault.
Deena tried to talk to Angelina and told her to take a shower and sleep. But Angelina was too emotional to listen to her. The next day, Pauly D, Nikki, Mike, and Vinny returned to the same room and replayed the entire situation from the night before. Mike went on to tell Vinny that Angelina would not apologize but would turn the blame on him instead.
The upcoming episode of the show will resume the drama from where it last stopped.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.