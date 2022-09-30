"That was scary": Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans condemn Pauly D for breaking down the confession room door 

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned for an all-new thrilling episode on Thursday, September 29, 2022. This week, the drama only got intense after things went south between Angelina and Nikki in an unprecedented argument. However, fans didn't expect was to see Pauly D go all ballistic and break down the confession room to defend Nikki.

Bravo Subject Matter Expert @Bonnieboosleeps My issue is with Pauly. That was scary AF. Angelina was just on the other side of that door. He did not need to react that way. Everything to that point was relatively harmless (although disrespectful). That aggression was too much. #JSFamilyVacation My issue is with Pauly. That was scary AF. Angelina was just on the other side of that door. He did not need to react that way. Everything to that point was relatively harmless (although disrespectful). That aggression was too much. #JSFamilyVacation

Episode 27 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featured Angelina at the center of drama yet again. Things went downhill when Angelina splashed some water on Pauly D's girlfriend, Nikki, by mistake. The former intended to pour it over Vinny, but since Nikki was beside him, a few drops splashed on her.

This resulted in Nikki splashing an entire bottle of water on Angelina's face. Shocked, the latter took a glass of wine beside her and threw it on Nikki. Only after she threw it did the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star realize it was wine. She immediately locked herself in the confession room.

To defend his girlfriend, Pauly D then bashed and broke the door open. Nikki immediately poured an entire bottle of wine on Angelina while the former's boyfriend yelled at her for pouring wine on his girlfriend.

Fans who witnessed the entire drama took to social media to criticize Paul D and his hostile actions.

Pauly D faces backlash from fans for breaking open the door on Episode 27 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5

Fans took to Twitter to slam Pauly D, claiming it was scary and aggressive to see him bash open the door. They also added that Angelina was right behind the door and questioned what if something had to happen to her.

LiveAndRAW @LiveAndRAW #whenkeepingitrealgoeswrong #jsfamilyvacation #JerseyShore @NikkiHallTM is the absolute worst part of the show, and she’s dragging @DJPaulyD down into the gutter with her. She’s just never fun to watch or probably to be around. Pauly D can do so much better. #ghetto @NikkiHallTM is the absolute worst part of the show, and she’s dragging @DJPaulyD down into the gutter with her. She’s just never fun to watch or probably to be around. Pauly D can do so much better. #ghetto #whenkeepingitrealgoeswrong #jsfamilyvacation #JerseyShore

MariTV @MaritzaTV Anyone else having a hard time looking at Pauly D the same way after tonight’s episode?🤐 #JSFamilyVacation Anyone else having a hard time looking at Pauly D the same way after tonight’s episode?🤐 #JSFamilyVacation

Jay @jswarley29 #jerseyshore #JSFamilyVacation I think watching Pauly D get angry is the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen #jerseyshore familyvacation I think watching Pauly D get angry is the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen 😰 #jerseyshore #JSFamilyVacation #jerseyshorefamilyvacation

🖤Brittni Hullinger🖤 @BrittniHulling1

Angelina was wrong for throwing water.

Nikki was wrong for pouring water.

Pauly was wrong for kicking the door in.

They are all in the wrong.

#JSFamilyVacation Vinny was wrong for taking the post down.Angelina was wrong for throwing water.Nikki was wrong for pouring water.Pauly was wrong for kicking the door in.They are all in the wrong. Vinny was wrong for taking the post down.Angelina was wrong for throwing water.Nikki was wrong for pouring water.Pauly was wrong for kicking the door in.They are all in the wrong. #JSFamilyVacation

Strawberrytv @Strawberrytv7 Pauly was wrong for that one, if it was a man against Nikki I would understand but it was between the girls. #JSFamilyVacation Pauly was wrong for that one, if it was a man against Nikki I would understand but it was between the girls. #JSFamilyVacation

Mayra Saldana @mayra_saldana #JSFamilyVacation Why is no one talking about Pauly breaking down that door to get in between a girl’s fight?! Why is no one talking about Pauly breaking down that door to get in between a girl’s fight?! 🚩🚩🚩 #JSFamilyVacation

T&Otto @OttosgirlT #mtv Pauly D your a cool dude but you escalated that fight! Maybe you should apologize! #jsfamilyvacation Pauly D your a cool dude but you escalated that fight! Maybe you should apologize! #jsfamilyvacation #mtv

victoria. @vividlyvic the jersey shore cast’s problem is that they always have to place blame. blame blame blame. vinny, snooki & deena are the only ones who can truly admit where they went wrong. like no pauly. you fr do owe ang an apology. breaking a door is ridiculous & not funny #JSFamilyVacation the jersey shore cast’s problem is that they always have to place blame. blame blame blame. vinny, snooki & deena are the only ones who can truly admit where they went wrong. like no pauly. you fr do owe ang an apology. breaking a door is ridiculous & not funny #JSFamilyVacation

Jennifer Swartwout @JenniferSwartw3 Pauly acting like his girlfriend was right to do what she did. She escalated the situation, that is keeping it real. #JSFamilyVacation Pauly acting like his girlfriend was right to do what she did. She escalated the situation, that is keeping it real.#JSFamilyVacation

beatrix Kiddo @BonitaE316 Pauly acting more like a Paula, I get standing up for your girl, but breaking down the door into Angelina and saying he was being a gentleman is corny af #JSFamilyVacation Pauly acting more like a Paula, I get standing up for your girl, but breaking down the door into Angelina and saying he was being a gentleman is corny af #JSFamilyVacation

Here's what happened this week in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Season 5, Episode 27

After Nikki poured a bottle of wine on Angelina, Pauly D continued to yell at the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who was too shocked to process what had happened. Meanwhile, Pauly D, Nikki, Vinny, Mike, and Lauren walked out of the room, blaming Angelina for the drama.

The only two people to support Angelina were Deena and her husband. Angelina couldn't control herself anymore and broke down crying. She shared to the couple that she just wanted to go back home because she felt like she had no one for her on this show. She added that she couldn't do it anymore and didn't want to apologize to Pauly D and Nikki, claiming it was not her fault.

Deena tried to talk to Angelina and told her to take a shower and sleep. But Angelina was too emotional to listen to her. The next day, Pauly D, Nikki, Mike, and Vinny returned to the same room and replayed the entire situation from the night before. Mike went on to tell Vinny that Angelina would not apologize but would turn the blame on him instead.

The upcoming episode of the show will resume the drama from where it last stopped.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

