Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 cast net worth: Who is the richest?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is back with a brand new season. The 6th season of the show will premiere on MTV on Thursday, January 26 and will have 7 cast members traveling all across the USA.

Out of them, DJ Pauly D (Pauly Delvecchio) has the highest net worth of $20 Million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and gets paid $150 Thousand per public appearance.

The net worth of other cast members are (according to Celebrity Net Worth):

Vinny Guadagnino: $5 Million Angelina Pivarnick: $4 Million Jennifer Farley (Jwoww): $4 Million Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi: $4 Million Deena Nicole Cortese: $2 Million Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino: $300 Thousand

About the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6

Angelina Pivarnick

Reality TV star Angelina has been a part of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation series since 2009. She is 36-years-old and is originally from Staten Island. She attended Susan E. Wagner High School and used to be a bartender before appearing on the show.

She has been featured in many songs like Dirty Style and I'm Hot. Some of her other TV appearances include How Far Is Tattoo Far? and Double Shot at Love. Angelina now works as an emergency medical technician at FDNY on Staten Island.

Deena Nicole Cortese

36-year-old Deena is from New Egypt. She graduated from New Egypt High School and enrolled herself in Brookdale Community College before dropping out. She has appeared on multiple shows as an actress and television personality like When I Was 17, Silent Library, Celebrity Fear Factor and Couples Therapy.

Jennifer Farley

36-year-old Jennifer is from Franklin Square and is a professional actress. She was the lead actress of Snooki & JWoww and attended the New York Institute of Technology. She has also been featured in NA Impact! and Disaster Date.

Jennifer runs her own clothing line called Filthy Couture and won the Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition season 7.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino

40-year-old Mike is known for participating in Dancing with the Stars season 11 and on several seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. He's the author of "Here's the Situation: A Guide to Creeping on Chicks, Avoiding Grenades, and Getting in Your GTL on the Jersey Shore."

He is an alumni of Brookdale Community College and Monmouth University.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

35-year-old Nicole is from Santiago and is known for appearing on many spin-off shows on the Jersey Shore. She is the author of A Shore Thing, Gorilla Beach, it’s sequel A Shore Thing, and Confessions of a Guidette.

She also launched her own baby gear line called MAWMA in 2020 and she reportedly earns $150,000 per episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Pauly Delvecchio

Disk Jockey Pauly is originally from Providence, Rhode Island. He is the official DJ of the exclusive DJ for Moon, Rain, and the Palms Pool at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He went to Johnston High School and is the winner of the Teen Choice Award for Favorite Reality Star: Male 2011. He was also featured in own spin-off show of the series and used to be the social media ambassador for Wrestling Inc.'s Summer Slam.

Vinny Guadagnino

35-year-old Vinny attended Susan E. Wagner High School and the College of Staten Island. He has also been featured in The Hard Times of RJ Berger and Jersey Shore Shark Attack films.

He is the host of The Show with Vinny and the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Vinny also competed in The Masked Singer season 1 and ranked 6 on the show.

Fresh episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 will air on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

