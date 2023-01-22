MTV Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 release date and air time

The sixth season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be released on MTV on Thursday, January 26th at 8PM ET. As usual, the episodes will be uploaded on MTV network’s website one day after the television premiere.

For the first time, the stars involved in the show will be seen traveling within the USA. Some of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 cast members include:

Angelina Pivarnick Deena Nicole Cortese Jenni Farley Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Vinny Guadagnino

MTV’s description of the show reads:

"Following an explosive season five that tested friendships like never before, “Jerzdays” are back with one vacation after another as the “Shore” family fist pumps their way across the country for the first time ever. Between hitting wine country for the launch of Nicole’s new wine label and South Carolina for Mike’s celebrity cornhole tournament to the final stop in New Orleans for a jaw-dropping extended-family getaway – the squad continues to take every trip up a notch."

What will happen on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6?

This season on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Vinny will be seen competing on Dancing With The Stars alongside his partner Koko Iwasaki, who will also be seen on the show. Vinny and Koko participated in the 31st season of the dance competition but were eliminated in week 8.

In the trailer, Nicole and Angelina will discuss the latter’s crush on Vinny. Snooki will also ask Angelina to confess her feelings about him after she attempts to kiss her at a bonfire. Viewers will also learn more details about a fake proposal between Vinny and Angelina in the past month.

The cast can also be seen partying together in multiple locations in the USA while cheering for Vinny after seeing him on TV. BDS aka Mike Sorrentino will tell his friends about his wife Lauren Pesce’s second pregnancy. Her baby is due in January 2023.

The description for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 also reads:

"While change is in the air for Mike and Lauren as they prepare for their second child, Vinny makes his dancing debut on ABC’s Dancing with The Stars, and newly-divorced Angelina is on the hunt for love. As always, wherever this group goes, the drama follows – leading up to a bombshell no one saw coming."

Why did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro quit Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Season 6 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will not feature Ronnie, who has been a part of the show since 2009. He has faced a lot of alcohol and legal disputes while shooting and is now concentrating on “just being a full-time dad and being sober.”

He was arrested in October 2019 due to domestic violence accusations made by his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley and in Los Angeles in 2021. He was also engaged to Matos in June 2021 but broke it off in June 2022 and is now focusing on his mental health.

Nino and Paola Giaimo, Christopher Larangeira, Jen Harley and Saffire Matos will also not be seen as recurring cast members this season.

Fresh episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will air on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET starting on January 26th. The season is being produced by Jacquelyn French, Scott Jeffress, SallyAnn Salsano and Frank Miccolis.

