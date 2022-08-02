How old is Mike Sorrentino's wife? Jersey Shore star set to welcome second child

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino are ready to welcome their second baby. The pair recently revealed the news on social media by posting a family picture and a text that read:

“We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way January 2023 God is Good.”

Mike’s Jersey Shore costars including Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley sent their best wishes to the couple in the comments section.

More About Mike Sorrentino’s wife

Lauren Sorrentino is a well-known fashion and beauty blogger currently operating a style blog called TheStyleBAE. She provides her opinion on fashion, fitness, food, and more on her channel.

Born on January 10, 1985, Lauren is 37 years old. Her siblings include two sisters – Melissa Pesce and Michelle Pesce. Lauren finished her schooling at a local school in New Jersey in 2003 and enrolled at LIM College in Midtown Manhattan, New York.

She finished her graduation with a BA in Fashion Merchandising in 2007 and studied at Brookdale Community College. Lauren was an intern at Elle magazine and has previously worked with shoe designer Guiseppe Zanotti when she was an Associate Buyer at Saks.

She has also worked as a real estate agent and is well-known on social media. She has commercial partnerships with numerous products and corporations, which she promotes on her Instagram account. Lauren later launched her YouTube channel with Mike, titled The Situations, and appeared on the WE TV reality show, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, in 2015.

Lauren’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million and her business activities and blogs have been her main source of income. She also earns around $4,500 from her sponsored posts on Instagram.

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s relationship timeline

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino have known each other since the time they were in college (Image via Jason LaVeris/Getty Images)

According to various reports, Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino started dating when they were in college. They appeared together on Jersey Shore.

The couple got engaged in April 2018 and married that same year in November. Mike revealed the following year that his wife suffered a miscarriage around seven weeks into pregnancy. They later announced in November 2020 that they were expecting their first child; and their son, Romeo Reign, was born in May 2021.

Mike and Lauren recently celebrated their son’s first birthday and shared tributes for Romeo on social media. Their son was pictured with a number one sign in front of the balloons. In the first photo, Romeo was dressed in grey and white with a blue beret, and in the second, he was dressed in a white apron and chef's hat.

Mike is famous for his appearances on Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012 followed by Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

