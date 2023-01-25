What is Deena Nicole Cortese’s net worth? Fortune explored as she’s set to appear in Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to return to screens with the cast members as they travel around America and catch up with each other.

The synopsis of season 6 reads:

"Following an explosive season five that tested friendships like never before, “Jerzdays” are back with one vacation after another as the “Shore” family fist pumps their way across the country for the first time ever."

One of the six cast members set to appear on the show is Deena Nicole Cortese, who first appeared on the show in 2011. Her net worth stands at $2 million and is largely credited to her role in the television franchise.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 is set to premiere on Thursday, January 26, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Deena Nicole Cortese’s career explored ahead of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6

The reality television star was born in 1987 in New Jersey to Italian-American parents and attended New Egypt High School before enrolling into Brookdale Community College.

Despite auditioning for Jersey Shore season 1 alongside Snooki, she didn’t make it to the show until season 3 and meanwhile, earned her dentist assistant’s license. Deena auditioned for the show two years later, after the departure of another cast member, Angelina Pivarnick, and started appearing on the show.

During season 3, everyone liked her apart from Sammi as on the first night, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member took off all clothes in front of Mike. Sammi laughed at her for trying to cuddle with Mike, which led to Deena abusing her, which led to a full blowout in the house.

The “blast in a glass” became a likable character and appeared in over 50 episodes of the show, including season 6, which was the final season. In 2018, Deena returned to the franchise for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

She appeared on several other shows including VH1’s Couples Therapy along with Christopher Bucker in 2014, MTV’s When I Was 17, and Silent Library.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star also competed in Celebrity Fear Factor in 2018 alongside Nicole Snooki Polizzi. Team Meatball, represented the “short and curvy girls” and then went up against groups from MTV Floribama Shore.

More about the show

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6 will premiere on Thursday, January 26, at 8 pm ET and will revolve around the Jersey Shore cast members as they travel to several states of America.

The cast of the show includes Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni Farley, Mike The Situation Sorrentino, Pau Pauly D Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino.

The description of the show reads:

"Between hitting wine country for the launch of Nicole’s new wine label and South Carolina for Mike’s celebrity cornhole tournament to the final stop in New Orleans for a jaw-dropping extended-family getaway – the squad continues to take every trip up a notch."

The upcoming season will feature Vinny’s time on Dancing With the Stars season 31 which recently aired. The trailer teased the cast partying like the good old days” as they make their way from state to state.

Tune in on Thursday, January 26, at 8 pm ET on VH1 to watch the season premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 6.

