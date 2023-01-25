 Why do Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey flirt “so much”? Jersey Shore star reveals

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino broke his silence about the romance speculations surrounding him and former Bachelorette Gabby Windey. The duo have sparked many rumors online about a potential romantic connection after they exchanged a few flirty comments on each other's social media profiles. They both met while competing on Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS).

In an interview with US Weekly, Vinny revealed that he and Gabby "have great chemistry." He opened up about the romantic exchanges with the ABC star while promoting Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. He previously placed seventh in the dance reality competition while Gabby was crowned the runner-up.

Explaining the reason behind the duo flirting with each other, he said:

“We have great chemistry. We’re both, like, comedians. So, that’s why we get along and that’s also why we flirt so much on Instagram because we have that same banter with each other."

Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey met on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS)

Vinny and Gabby got acquainted with each other while competing on Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS). While the former was paired with Koko Iwasaki, the Bachelorette lead was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy. Vinny was eliminated as part of the double elimination episode and Gabby was crowned the runner-up of the season, with Charli D'Amelio winning the competition.

While the season documented many highlights, Vinny and Gabby's banter and flirty exchanges on social media caught viewers' attention. The former even congratulated his fellow DWTS co-star for making it to the finals and referred to her as his "baby mama," while the Bachelorette alum called him her "main man."

The duo, alongside other members of the dance competition, were seen having fun as part of the DWTS live tour. Gabby shared a few glimpses of the tour on her Instagram page on Friday, January 20, which saw her share the stage with Vinny. She captioned the post as:

"Still on tour!! Still have no idea what I’m doing!!"

The ABC personality received a lot of comments, one from the MTV star himself. But it was fellow DWTS cast member Jessie James Decker's comment on the post that caught viewers' attention and seemingly confirmed the romance. She said:

“Dancing with your honey @vinnyguadagnino ❤️ can’t wait to double date [with husband Eric Decker] in Nash 🙌"

Vinny, however, denied any reports of them currently dating. He told US Weekly:

“It takes a lot more for me than just, like, a couple Instagram comments to be dating someone. But I would go on a double date with her and Jessie and her husband. I would actually go to dinner with Gabby. It’s just that we just met, you know what I mean? It’s not like anything serious.”

Gabby was one of the fan favorites on DWTS Season 31. Her stint on the dance reality competition came after she completed her run as the lead on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. By the end of the ABC dating show, she was engaged to suitor Erich Schewer but broke up in November 2022, two months after the finale aired.

She opened up about the breakup in a conversation with dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy during an episode of the dance competition. The former Bachelorette reasoned that the former couple "weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals..."

Gabby previously joked about her connection with the Jersey Shore star ahead of the Season 31 DWTS finale. She told Entertainment Tonight:

"That's for me to know and you to never find out. You'll have to ask him and then let me know what he says. It’s all in good fun."

Although both Gabby and Vinny haven't confirmed any of the rumors, viewers and fans will have to wait and see how their connection pans out. As of now, both are busy with the DWTS tour until March 2023 and the MTV star is gearing up for the Season 6 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

