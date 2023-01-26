Jenni JWoww net worth - Fortune explored ahead of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 premiere

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 is all set to premiere on MTV this Thursday, January 26, at 8 pm ET. The show will comprise seven cast members who will undertake their journey across the USA for the first time.

The cast members comprise Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The official synopsis of the show states:

"Following an explosive season five that tested friendships like never before, “Jerzdays” are back with one vacation after another as the “Shore” family fist pumps their way across the country for the first time ever.

"Between hitting wine country for the launch of Nicole’s new wine label and South Carolina for Mike’s celebrity cornhole tournament to the final stop in New Orleans for a jaw-dropping extended-family getaway – the squad continues to take every trip up a notch."

Jersey Shore star Jenni JWoww has several businesses under her portfolio

36-year-old Jenni JWoww has been under the public radar ever since she made her debut in December 2009 on Jersey Shore. With several business projects under her portfolio and her reality TV income, the celeb has a net worth of $4 million, as per a Celebrity Net Worth report.

An Entrepreneur and a mother of two, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley was born on February 27, 1986, in East Greenbush, New York, and attended Columbia High School. She resided in Franklin Square, New York, on Long Island, when she went on the Jersey Shore casting call. She was 23 at that time.

Her rise to success after Jersey Shore brought her many avenues through which she solidified her stardom and rose among the ranks. Farley operated Jenni Farley Designs, Inc., a graphic design company, before she entered the world of glitz and glamour.

In 2010, JWoww published a book titled The Rules According to JWOWW: Shore-Tested Secrets on Landing a Mint Guy, Staying Fresh to Death, and Kicking the Competition to the Curb.

In January 2013, the Sexiest 100 Ladies of the 21st Century list published by GQ Magazine included Farley. In the seventh season of Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition in 2015, she competed and secured first place.

With her role as the girlfriend of a well-known record executive in the independent feature film The Mint, which she also executive produced, Farley made her grand entrance. Later, she also appeared in Snooki & Jwoww: Moms with Attitude, a reality series that ran from 2016 to 2018.

In September 2012, Jenni and her erstwhile partner Roger Mathews got engaged. Farley gave birth to a girl named Meilani Alexandra Mathews on July 13, 2014. Greyson, their second child, was born in May 2016. However, in 2018, the couple announced their decision to get a divorce. The divorce was finalized in August 2019.

JWoww has been a part of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reboot since it premiered in 2018. JWoww has made several cameos on various programs, such as TNA Impact! Disaster Date and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where she featured with her former fiancé, Roger Mathews.

Everything we know about Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6

Vinny will be seen competing on Dancing With The Stars alongside partner Koko Iwasaki this season on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Vinny and Koko competed in the dance competition’s 31st season but were eliminated in week eight.

Nicole and Angelina will discuss Vinny’s crush on Nicole in the trailer. Snooki will ask Angelina to confess her feelings for him after she tries to kiss her at a bonfire. Viewers will also learn more about the recent fake proposal between Vinny and Angelina.

The extended description for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 reads:

"While change is in the air for Mike and Lauren as they prepare for their second child, Vinny makes his dancing debut on ABC’s Dancing with The Stars, and newly-divorced Angelina is on the hunt for love. As always, wherever this group goes, the drama follows – leading up to a bombshell no one saw coming."Why did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro quit Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Produced by Jacquelyn French, Scott Jeffress, SallyAnn Salsano, and Frank Miccolis, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 will premiere on Thursday, January 26, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

