×
Create
Notifications

"I'm Snooki, she's JWoww" - Deonna Purrazzo discusses friendship between herself and fellow wrestling star

The two-time Knockouts World Champion compared herself to the Jersey Shore star
The two-time Knockouts World Champion compared herself to the Jersey Shore star
Levi Grayshon
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 11, 2022 05:28 AM IST
News

The worlds of Jersey Shore and professional wrestling collided over ten years ago when Snooki appeared at WrestleMania 27. Deonna Purrazzo is still a huge fan of the Jersey Shore star. Snooki's best friend JWoww was also briefly involved in the business after she appeared on IMPACT back in 2010.

Even more recently, Mike "The Situation" appeared on an AEW: Dark Elavation taping, causing a distraction.

Speaking to Brandon Walker at Rasslin' about her love of the New Jersey icon, Purrazzo said:

"It's my dream to meet Snooki, I love her so much,'' Purrazzo said. ''She was at AEW a couple of weeks ago when they were here in Jersey and I was very, very, very jealous of the people that got to meet Snooki” (H/T Fightful)

Deonna Purrazzo then compared herself and Chelsea Green to Jersey Shore stars Snooki and JWoww, claiming:

"She's JWoww. I'm Snooki, she's JWoww. I'm from Jersey and I'm the short one of the two of us. I'm probably the drunker one of the two of us.” (H/T Fightful)

Deonna Purrazzo recently issued an open challenge

Deonna Purrazzo is currently a double champion after defeating Rok-C in a winner-takes-all match. On the upcoming episode of IMPACT, the former Knockouts Champion will be facing a challenger for either one of her titles.

TONIGHT 8PM #IMPACTonAXSTV twitter.com/impactwrestlin…

Over the past few months, Purrazzo has received high praise for her long-lasting rivalry between herself and Mickie James. The current Knockouts Champion. James is currently on her fourth reign with the title, after taking it from Purrazzo at Hard to Kill back in October.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Who will answer the open challenge on IMPACT? Do you think Purrazzo deserves another shot at the Knockouts Title? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Brandon Nell
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी