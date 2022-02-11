"I'm Snooki, she's JWoww" - Deonna Purrazzo discusses friendship between herself and fellow wrestling star

The worlds of Jersey Shore and professional wrestling collided over ten years ago when Snooki appeared at WrestleMania 27. Deonna Purrazzo is still a huge fan of the Jersey Shore star. Snooki's best friend JWoww was also briefly involved in the business after she appeared on IMPACT back in 2010.

Even more recently, Mike "The Situation" appeared on an AEW: Dark Elavation taping, causing a distraction.

Speaking to Brandon Walker at Rasslin' about her love of the New Jersey icon, Purrazzo said:

"It's my dream to meet Snooki, I love her so much,'' Purrazzo said. ''She was at AEW a couple of weeks ago when they were here in Jersey and I was very, very, very jealous of the people that got to meet Snooki” (H/T Fightful)

Deonna Purrazzo then compared herself and Chelsea Green to Jersey Shore stars Snooki and JWoww, claiming:

"She's JWoww. I'm Snooki, she's JWoww. I'm from Jersey and I'm the short one of the two of us. I'm probably the drunker one of the two of us.” (H/T Fightful)

Deonna Purrazzo recently issued an open challenge

Deonna Purrazzo is currently a double champion after defeating Rok-C in a winner-takes-all match. On the upcoming episode of IMPACT, the former Knockouts Champion will be facing a challenger for either one of her titles.

Over the past few months, Purrazzo has received high praise for her long-lasting rivalry between herself and Mickie James. The current Knockouts Champion. James is currently on her fourth reign with the title, after taking it from Purrazzo at Hard to Kill back in October.

