“Sommer got robbed”: Hell's Kitchen fans furious as Sommer was eliminated over Dafne and was labeled “aggressive”

Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 14, titled Lights, Camera, Sabotage!, aired on FOX this Thursday, February 2 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, the final four contestants of the season had to face a different form of challenge when Gordon Ramsey tried to sabotage their food and test their attention to detail. Sommer failed to notice a missing appetizer and entrée, because of which she was called “aggressive” and “frantic” by her teammates. After some time, Sommer relaxed and was able to notice Gordon replacing the halibut with sea bass.

Dafne herself was unable to guess that the number of entrées on her ticket was wrong and had to be explained about it by Chef Gordon. Sommer felt that Dafne’s leadership style was “nervous.” Dafne grew angry and this and fought with Sommer, asking her “stop talking over” her.

After the service, Sommer said that she wanted Dafne out of the game as she could not handle the multiple things thrown at her. Alejandro also commented that Dafne needed to be a little bit more assertive. Everyone was shocked when Chef Gordon eventually decided to send Sommer home instead of Dafne.

Fans of the show could not understand why Dafne was not sent home despite her "flustered" performance in the kitchen. They also felt that Sommer should not have been called "aggressive" by her co-stars.

Mz Sheeda Divva @CR_Wifey Sommer got robbed & to be called “aggressive” as a black woman is such a trigger for me. Everyone can find their voice but the black woman is labeled aggressive. Daphne was so flustered 2nite but yet she stayed. Alejandro was so disrespectful to Sommer this season. #Hellskitchen Sommer got robbed & to be called “aggressive” as a black woman is such a trigger for me. Everyone can find their voice but the black woman is labeled aggressive. Daphne was so flustered 2nite but yet she stayed. Alejandro was so disrespectful to Sommer this season. #Hellskitchen

Hell's Kitchen fans slam Gordon Ramsay for not sending Dafne home

Gordon called Dafne a "composed, calm and strong" chef and placed her in the Top 3. Chef Gordon also complimented Sommer, despite eliminating her.

"There’s no doubt in my mind that Sommer is going to do great things in this industry. She’s definitely VIP in my book," he said.

Hell's Kitchen fans slammed chef Gordon for eliminating Sommer for being "aggressive" when he himself had a history of "cursing" at the other cooks. Many fans felt that Dafne should have been sent home instead of Sommer.

Le’Andre @LeAndreNC50 Wow, Sommer definitely a better chef and stronger than Dafne #HellsKitchen Wow, Sommer definitely a better chef and stronger than Dafne #HellsKitchen

God'sfinalword @truth2soul Sommer was superb in her all challenges up to the finale. She was robbed! "Aggressive"? Not watching the finale! #HellsKitchen Sommer was superb in her all challenges up to the finale. She was robbed! "Aggressive"? Not watching the finale! #HellsKitchen

Megan Thee Dragon @MDragon_12 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Excuse me country boy you are not about to call Sommer “aggressive” when the alternative in Gordon Ramsey himself will curse you and your whole lineage out like what was the point of saying she’s aggressive? During my black history month? #HellsKitchen Excuse me country boy you are not about to call Sommer “aggressive” when the alternative in Gordon Ramsey himself will curse you and your whole lineage out like what was the point of saying she’s aggressive? During my black history month? #HellsKitchen twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Donté @AirRetro_DK5 Sommer should not have been eliminated #HellsKitchen Sommer should not have been eliminated #HellsKitchen

Richy🫶🐬 @RichDolph11 Sorry but I'm going to have to disagree with Gordon's decision. Sommer should've stayed over Dafne #HellsKitchen Sorry but I'm going to have to disagree with Gordon's decision. Sommer should've stayed over Dafne #HellsKitchen

❦ @baeoshi No way Sommer went home instead of Dafne, I was so sure! Welp, team Alejandro.. #HellsKitchen No way Sommer went home instead of Dafne, I was so sure! Welp, team Alejandro.. #HellsKitchen

What happened on Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 14?

FOX's description of the episode reads,

"The remaining four chefs are challenged to create a stunning seafood dish to be featured in Entertainment Weekly; at dinner service, each chef takes turns running the pass while chef Ramsay tests their attention to detail."

Earlier on this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, the four finalists were asked to make an amazing seafood dish within 45 minutes, to be featured in Entertainment Weekly. The senior editor of the magazine, Gerrad Hall, was present to judge the competition.

Dafne won the challenge and the $5000 cash prize along with a lunch for two. She took Alex with her.

Fresh episodes of Hell's Kitchen air on Fox every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

