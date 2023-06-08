Top Chef season 20 finale release date, air time and plot

Popular reality competition series Top Chef season 20 is all set to air its finale episode on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the three finalists preparing a last meal to impress the judges.

The Top Chef season 20 finale will take place in Paris with the three finalists - Buddha Lo (Houston), Gabriel Rodriguez (Mexico), and Sara Bradley (Kentucky). They will participate in a unique challenge and cook their final dish to impress host Padma Lakshmi and judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Viewers will have to wait and see what their final dishes would be.

The hit Bravo series has been on air for the past many years and has established itself to be one of the most legendary cooking competitions on television. Season 20 saw contestants from a variety of Top Chef franchises all over the world come together to not only compete against each other but also share their stories, cultures, food, and much more with viewers.

Top Chef season 20 winner will win a grand cash prize of $250,000

Season 20 of Top Chef has seen a lot of talented cooks across the globe participate in a variety of challenges, honor many classic ingredients and present their best culinary skills in front of the judges and the audience. With eliminations looming large on their heads every week, the chefs gave it their all to ensure their safety and keep moving forward.

For the series finale, only three chefs remain - Buddha Lo, Gabriel Rodriguez (Gabri), and Sara Bradley - who will be competing in one final cook to earn a shot at winning the coveted title and a grand cash prize of $250,000.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Fin, reads:

"The final three chefs cook the meal of their lives for Padma, Tom and Gail, along with a table of culinary luminaries in Paris."

A few preview clips of the upcoming Top Chef teased what fans can expect. The finalists met with host Padma Lakshmi and judge Tom Colicchio in Paris where they were tasked with their final challenge. The winner will be crowned the title of Top Chef: World Stars.

The contestants were in high spirits, ready to do their best. They would have to create a four-course progressive meal but will have the liberty of choosing what they like to cook. The judges wanted to see the chefs' own styles and backgrounds reflected in their dishes, delivering the message of "who they are."

The Top Chef finalists would have to serve their meals not only to the staple judges of the show but to a table full of guest judges - the cream of the crop from all over the world. This made the contestants nervous about putting the best forward for the best chefs worldwide.

Fortunately, they will have the help of three extremely talented sous-chefs, who will be former contestants of the season. Amar Santana (California), Tom Goetter (Germany), and Ali Ghzawi (Middle East) were the chosen sous-chefs, who will be helping the finalists cook the meal of their lives.

The Top Chef finalists had to choose their own sous-chefs by drawing knives. Sara was first and she chose to go with Amar, considering both were huge on delivering flavor and the latter had more culinary experience. Gabri was second and he chose his friend and competitor buddy Tom. This left Buddha with Ali.

The contestants were given time to menu plan and 2000 euros to shop for their ingredients.

Season 20 of Top Chef was one of the viewers' favorite seasons as they witnessed contestants from different corners of the globe. The three finalists have one last chance to win the title and the cash prize. Viewers will have to wait and see who makes it all the way to the end.

The series aired every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

