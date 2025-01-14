All you need to know about Doritos’ new Sriracha-inspired flavor 

Doritos has launched an all-new Doritos Golden Sriracha. The Tortilla chips take inspiration from the bestselling yellow and green sriracha sauces. The flavor combines sweet and tangy flavors and a dash of heat.

With the Super Bowl games drawing near, football fans can add the spicy snack to their game spread. According to the brand’s website, the Golden Sriracha hit the shelves on January 13, 2025, in 9.25 and 2.65-ounce sizes. The 9.25 ounce sells for $6.29, while the 2.65 ounce comes with a price tag of $2.69.

More details about the Doritos Golden Sriracha

In a statement to FOOD & WINE on January 9, Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America, shared that the new flavor is an elevation of their existing offerings and is a twist on the hot sauce:

"By keeping our finger on the pulse of trending and fan-favorite flavors, Doritos has developed a flair for putting an unexpected spin on beloved flavor profiles and elevating them to new heights. Doritos Golden Sriracha opens the door to an entirely new flavor that accomplishes a lofty task: putting a bold twist on Gen Z’s favorite hot sauce.”

Mahal added:

"We’re excited to introduce loyal snackers, esteemed foodies, and everyone in between to the Doritos version of Sriracha — I have a feeling this new flavor will secure a permanent spot in fans’ pantries alongside their go-to bottle of Sriracha sauce."

The Tortilla Chip brand is also hosting a Crash the Super Bowl competition for the upcoming Super Bowl on February 9, 2025. The game features 25 contestants vying to get their ad played during the Super Bowl LIX and a cash prize of $1 million.

Netizens supported their favorite contestants by watching ads and voting at DoritosCrash.com. The brand announced the three finalists on January 14, 2025, and celebrated the occasion by inviting Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Creed Humphrey, Chris Jones, Xavier Worthy, and the popular mascot, KC Wolf.

Crash the Super Bowl made its return in 2025 after 10 years, and according to ADWEEK magazine's publication of January 14, 2025, Tina Mahal described the game as a celebration of the brand’s fans :

"Crash the Super Bowl’s legacy has always been about Doritos being fans of its fans. These three final commercials remind us that when a brand puts the fate of its biggest advertising moment of the year in the fans’ hands, incredible moments can happen.”

The winner will be announced on February 3. Mark Blitch, one of the last three contestants for the big prize, spoke with ADWEEK magazine about the idea for the ad that got him to the final stage of the competition.

The married father of two revealed that he was inspired by the game of charades as it is a relatable game enjoyed by everyone. The simple ad sees a father playing charades with his family. He gets the answers wrong despite the overwhelming clues provided for him.

Blitch stated:

"Game nights with family and friends have always been a cherished tradition for me, so I figured charades was the perfect, relatable game that everyone enjoys playing. Everyone has that one friend that just can’t quite nail the answer.”

Fans can vote for their favorite contestant till January 28. Stay tuned for more updates on the Tortilla chip brand.

