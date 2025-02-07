Why did WaffleHouse add an egg surcharge? Reasons explained

Waffle House introduced a $0.50 egg surcharge on February 3, citing soaring egg prices linked to avian influenza (bird flu) outbreaks. The chain, known for its round-the-clock breakfast offerings, stated that the fee is a temporary measure to offset rising supply costs.

With over 2,000 US locations, the move highlights broader challenges faced by restaurants as egg shortages disrupt menus nationwide.

Breaking down the temporary egg surcharge

Waffle House served 250 million eggs last year (Image via Waffle House)

The egg surcharge applies to all dishes containing eggs, which Waffle House uses in approximately 272 million meals annually, according to their website, excluding batter ingredients.

In a press release, the company called the decision a “targeted surcharge tied to the unprecedented rise in egg prices,” emphasizing its commitment to maintaining Grade A eggs despite supply strains. The fee will remain until market conditions stabilize, though no timeline was provided.

How bird flu decimated egg supplies

A highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak, ongoing since early 2022, has led to the depopulation of millions of egg-laying hens. In November 2024, egg production in America dropped by four percent, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), as reported by the New York Post.

3.97 million table-egg layers were culled in November 2023 - Source: Getty

The CDC estimates over 149 million US birds have been affected as of January 2025. Reduced flocks and tightened supply chains have driven wholesale egg prices to historic highs.

Egg prices hit record highs— and transparency concerns

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a dozen Grade A eggs cost $4.15 in December 2023, a 37% annual increase. While Waffle House attributes its egg surcharge to these spikes, transparency issues have complicated the narrative.

The USDA reportedly removed its December livestock report detailing flock losses, raising questions about data accessibility. The CDC continues to update bird flu statistics publicly, reporting a 16% rise in affected birds between January 3 and late January.

Customer reactions and industry ripple effects

Social media reactions to the egg surcharge ranged from sarcastic to politically charged.

“I’ll just bring my own egg then 😭,” one X user remarked.

Meanwhile, another joked, “Waffle House fights are about to get even more wild,” referencing the chain’s reputation for late-night altercations.

Some customers declared they’d avoid the chain temporarily, with posts like, “And I will temporarily not be going to Waffle House.” Political references also surfaced. “Make Eggs Great Again #MEGA,” one comment read, parodying President Donald Trump’s campaign slogans.

Social media reactions ranged from sarcastic to politically charged (Image via X/@GAFollowers)

One person pushed back against politicization and wrote, “Avian bird flu killed a lot of chickens. I’m not sure why this is political with some of you… Not everything is the end of the world.”

Partisan debates emerged too, with tweets like, “Trump supporters: ‘The DEI system is the reason behind this!’” and “Y’all said Trump would lower the cost lol.”

Waffle House’s egg surcharge underscores the vulnerability of supply chains to disease and climate disruptions. While temporary, the fee hike reflects a growing trend of businesses passing costs to consumers amid inflation. As bird flu continues to impact poultry farms, the situation serves as a reminder of how interconnected—and fragile—global food systems remain.

