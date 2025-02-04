⁠"Not even a full month into his presidency" - Netizens react as Trump to withdraw U.S. from the United Nations Human Rights Council 

The US President, Donald Trump is likely to sign an order that will put the country out of the United Nations Human Rights Council, as per NPR. The publication claimed that the information was provided by an insider of the White House who also stated that the signing is likely to take place on Tuesday, Feb 4, 2025.

As per the publication, if Donald Trump signs and withdraws the United States of America from the United Nations Human Rights Council, the funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency will also be cut, resulting in no aid being given to the Palestinians.

While the news has not been confirmed yet by the President or his representatives, as soon as it reached social media, it went viral. An X user, @PopBase shared the news on the platform, as another netizen bashed Trump and wrote:

“We are not even a full month into his presidency.”

Others also took to social media to comment on the recent developments.

“Withdrawing us from the World Health Organization and then the UN… we’re screwed. Beyond screwed,” commented one X user on the post.

“What are we becoming?” questioned one more social media user.

Netizens were visibly taken aback by the news, and a lot of criticism poured in for the President on social media.

“Every single update is even worse than the last,” exclaimed one.

“THIS IS WHO YALL VOTED FOR!!!” stated one more.

“Next president has so much things to fix and apologize for omg,” added another.

Trump had cut ties with UNHRC during his first tenure: More details revealed

While news about Trump taking measures to withdraw the United States of America from the United Nations Human Rights Council continues to float on social media, it is worth noting that during his first term, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the UN Human Rights Council, also called the UNHRC.

As per NPR, The Biden administration had already paused funding during the Israel-Hamas war after Israel claimed some UNRWA staff had ties to Hamas. However, as per the publication, there has been no evidence of the same.

Furthermore, this has not been the only order allegedly passed by the new President. As soon as he took office, Trump signed many executive orders including an order for immigrants, which allowed him to access more funds for border security. He has also ordered officials to restart construction of the Mexico border wall, though it's unclear how it will be funded.

A new directive denies citizenship to children of migrants who are in the U.S. illegally or on temporary visas, but this is expected to face legal challenges. Trump has labelled drug cartels and international gangs, including MS-13, as foreign terrorist organizations. He has also shut down a Biden-era program that allowed up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to legally enter the U.S. to reduce illegal crossings.

Additionally, he has suspended the U.S. refugee resettlement program, though specific details remain uncertain. Furthermore, while Trump continues to pass more orders and rules, the news about him breaking ties with the United Nations Human Rights Council has not been confirmed yet.

