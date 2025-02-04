"Oh that disstrack on trump is coming"— Internet reacts to former president Joe Biden signing with Hollywood talent agency CAA

Just two weeks after stepping down as president, Joe Biden signed with the Los Angeles-based creative agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency). The company's official Instagram account confirmed the news in a post on Monday, February 3, 2024.

CAA is a renowned talent and sports company that has managed big names in Hollywood like Brad Pitt, Will Ferrell, and Julia Roberts.

As news of Joe Biden signing with CAA spread, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"Oh that disstrack on trump is coming."

Many humorously speculated on what the former president's association with CAA could lead to, including appearing on TV shows. Here are some comments seen on X:

"He’ll guest-star as Grandpa Joe on every Thanksgiving episode of every sitcom," one joked.

"I’m guessing this is for a documentary they plan to make on him?" another wondered.

"OUR NEW MAIN POP GIRLIE," a user quipped.

Many expressed their confusion at the move:

"this year isnt real," another added.

"if 2025 could not get anymore insane LMFAO" a person commented.

Joe Biden was previously signed with CAA from 2017 to 2022 when he published his memoir Promise Me, Dad

Joe Biden was previously signed with the company from 2017 to 2022. According to CAA's Instagram post, during that period, he published his memoir Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose (2017).

The book detailed Biden's eldest son Beau's battle with cancer. It became a New York Times number-one bestseller and spurred the 42-date American Promise book tour.

According to CAA, the tour sold more than 85,000 tickets nationwide and headlined numerous speaking engagements. Many believe it was the stepping stone to Joe Biden's presidential bid in the 2020 elections.

Citing a statement by Richard Lovett, Co-Chairman of CAA, the Instagram post noted:

"President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” adding, "His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

Joe Biden has kept a low profile since his exit from the White House. It remains unclear whether he has any books or other projects in the works. While stepping down, he assured his supporters that:

"We're leaving office, we're not leaving the fight."

Joe Biden recently became a great-grandfather after his granddaughter Naomi gave birth to her son.

CAA is usually known to work with those in the entertainment industry, but it has also worked with politicians and social advocacy groups in the past. It represented former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. It also represented the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions, which has created several award-winning films and television shows, including the documentary American Factory.

Former presidential nominee and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signed with the company to represent her book projects, which include her Hard Choices. Other politicians that CAA represented are former West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke.

Joe Biden has not publicly commented on the development.

